Hoteliers Can Drive New Tourism Sectors - Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Tourism and Culture, Government of India

New Delhi [India], August 6: The Hotel & Restaurant Association of Northern India (HRANI) organized its third Convention themed "Udayan Bharatam Rising India - Shaping a New Era in Hospitality and Tourism," which was inaugurated by the Minister of Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The event, held on August 5, saw significant participation from over 500 delegates representing the hospitality and tourism sectors.

The Convention provided a valuable platform for industry professionals to engage in discussions, exchange ideas, and explore the future of the sector.

In his address following the inauguration, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized the role of hoteliers in driving change. He stated, "As India evolves, we must believe that we are the agents of this change. If we maintain this mindset, we can assure future generations that we contributed to transforming India."

He highlighted that a major challenge today is identifying new tourist destinations to alleviate congestion in current popular sites. He noted that hotel entrepreneurs can play a crucial role in this regard. Discussions have been held with Chief Ministers across various states to explore new locations, develop infrastructure, and streamline permissions for hotels and restaurants. "I understand the lengthy process involved in hotel construction, where often two out of four years are spent merely on obtaining permits," he said.

Shekhawat also addressed stakeholders, mentioning that efforts are underway to reduce the time required for obtaining permissions. "While this is a policy decision, we will strive to find solutions through discussions at the financial and Prime Ministerial levels," he assured.

The Convention featured panel discussions on emerging hospitality trends, customer-centric strategies, technological advancements, foods & Beverages, and operational excellence. Experts will examine trends such as sustainable tourism and personalized guest experiences. Industry leaders will stress the importance of a customer-first approach, leveraging data and technology to enhance visitor satisfaction.

Additionally, the two-day convention will explore the impact of technology on the industry, including AI-powered customer service solutions and the use of virtual and augmented reality in marketing and operations. Sustainability will be a central theme, with discussions focusing on how hotels and restaurants can minimize their environmental impact and contribute to local communities.

Notable attendees included Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, Executive Director, HRH Group of Hotels, Udaipur; Mukesh Kumar Meshram, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism & Culture and Director General, UP Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh; DPS Kharbanda, Administrative Secretary cum CEO, Invest Punjab; Inoshi Sharma, IRS, Executive Director, FSSAI; Garish Oberoi, President, HRANI; Surendra Kumar Jaiswal, Chairman, Convention Organizing Committee, President UPHRA, Vice President FHRAI, and Honorary Secretary, HRANI; Renu Thapliyal, General Secretary, HRANI. The event also witnessed the presence of the leaders of leading hotel brands in India. Nikhil Sharma, MD & Area Senior Vice President- South Asia Radisson Hotel Group; Ajay Bakaya, Managing Director of Sarovar Hotels Pvt Ltd; Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels and Animesh Kumar, Director, Franchise Operations- Eurasia Wyndham Hotels and Resorts.

The 3rd HRANI Convention is a concurrent event with India International Hospitality Expo (IHE) bringing together the best minds of the industry.

Founded in 1950 by the visionary Rai Bahadur M.S. Oberoi, the Hotel & Restaurant Association of Northern India (HRANI) is the leading body representing the hospitality industry in Northern India. As the Northern Chapter of the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India, HRANI advocates for the interests of hotels, restaurants, and related sectors across 10 states and union territories in North India. HRANI plays a crucial role in promoting tourism, raising hospitality standards, and fostering growth, innovation, and excellence in the industry

