House of Aldeno Unveils AI-Powered Tailoring at IFF 2025

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 6: House of Aldeno introduced its AI-powered custom tailoring service at India Fashion Forum (IFF) 2025, redefining bespoke menswear with high-quality, wrinkle-resistant linen and performance shirts. Its biophilic-designed stall emphasized sustainability, craftsmanship, and innovation.

Abhishek Anand, Brand Head of Aldeno, highlighted AI's impact on personalization, supply chain optimization, and brand growth. "The future is AIit enhances customer experience, streamlines logistics, and elevates fashion retail," he said.

IFF 2025, themed "India Fashion Collaboration: From Peers to Partners," gathered 500+ brands, 300+ experts, and 1,500 attendees, focusing on sustainability, omnichannel strategies, and tech-driven retail evolution.

By integrating AI into made-to-measure, House of Aldeno aligns with IFF's vision, setting a new benchmark in the industry. The fusion of technology and craftsmanship is shaping the future of luxury menswear.

