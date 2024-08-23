House of Hiranandani Launches 'Waste Wise' initiative to Combat Plastic Waste Crisis

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23: Under 'Waste Wise' initiative, the second pillar of House of Hiranandani's Tomorrow Matters campaign, the brand aims to:

* Convert 3.4 million kg of wet waste in to organic manure

* Ensure responsible handling and recycling of up to 18,000 kg of plastic waste

* Create awareness on the issue through an engaging video

House of Hiranandani, a leading real estate developer, proudly unveils 'Waste Wise,' the second pillar of its ambitious Tomorrow Matters campaign, a five-year endeavour dedicated to advancing sustainability and securing a better future for the next generations.

'Waste Wise' aims at combating the plastic waste crisis with a twofold mission for the next five years: recycling 18,000 kg of plastic waste and transforming over 3.4 million kilograms of wet waste into organic manure. The manure produced during this tenure will be used in gardens and distributed among local communities. By addressing the waste management crisis head-on, the initiative strives to significantly reduce landfill dependency while fostering sustainable waste management practices across communities.

The campaign's launch is marked by the release of a witty and engaging video starring Polly, a plastic bag, designed to raise awareness and provoke thought on the perils of improper waste disposal. This creative effort emphasises House of Hiranandani's commitment to recycling and encourages active participation in environmentally responsible actions.

The brand also initiated the first activity under this pillar by distributing coffee mugs and steel bottles among it's over 1000 employees to dissuade use of paper cups and plastic bottles, thus asserting its commitment towards the cause. In the next five years, it aims to conduct multiple programs such as workshops on waste management, collection of plastic and E-waste, distribution of bins and other initiatives in collaboration with different communities and organisations to achieve the larger goal.

Prashin Jhobalia, Chief Marketing Officer, House of Hiranandani, commented on the launch saying, "Sustainability is deeply embedded in our brand's ethos. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Global Plastic Outlook, global production of plastic waste has more than doubled since it was in 2000, and is set to triple by 2060. Only 9% of this waste was recycled. With 'Waste Wise,' we are not just addressing critical environmental concerns but also galvanizing the community towards a meaningful change. Educating locals on hazards of plastic, importance of wet waste composting, distribution of bins, collection of E waste are some of the initiatives that will be regularly conducted under this pillar. We are confident of garnering support from our residents and local community in addressing this major challenge. "

The Tomorrow Matters campaign is a cornerstone of House of Hiranandani's sustainability ethos, encompassing a robust communication plan spread across print, outdoor and digital mediums. Over the campaign's five-year span, it will focus on four fundamental pillars, each promoting responsible living and nurturing a more sustainable relationship with the environment.

Through 'Waste Wise' and the broader Tomorrow Matters campaign, House of Hiranandani aspires to cultivate widespread environmental stewardship and instil sustainable living practices, paving the way for a brighter, greener future for generations to come.

About House of Hiranandani: House of Hiranandani is a real estate company based in India. It was founded in 1997 by Surendra Hiranandani. The company has developed various residential, commercial and retail properties across India. Some of their notable projects include Hiranandani Gardens in Mumbai, Hiranandani Parks in Chennai, and Hiranandani Meadows in Thane. House of Hiranandani is known for its focus on sustainability and green initiatives in its projects. The company has won several awards for its excellence in the real estate industry.

