House of Hiranandani Unveils 'Energy Smart' Initiative to Power a Sustainable Future

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: House of Hiranandani, a leading name in real estate, proudly announces the launch of 'Energy Smart', the third pillar of its ambitious Tomorrow Matters campaign. This five-year initiative is the brand's proactive response to the escalating environmental crisis, with 'Energy Smart' focusing on adopting renewable energy sources.

As part of the 'Energy Smart' initiative, House of Hiranandani commits to generating 70 million kWh of renewable energy by installing solar panels across its projects. The solar power generated will be used to light common areas. Additionally, the initiative includes the provision of electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities in its projects, significantly reducing the dependency on fossil fuels and ensuring substantial electricity savings for residents. During the 5-year plan, it also plans to tie up with NGOs to create and strengthen solar power infrastructure in small villages in Maharashtra.

To introduce this initiative, House of Hiranandani has launched an engaging video featuring a young couple in a house. Suddenly, the voice of 'Sunny', a personified sun from an artwork on the wall, interrupts, humorously urging them to turn off the lights, emphasizing the importance of conserving electricity. The video creatively educates viewers on saving power.

India is the world's third-largest producer of renewable energy. The country's vision is to achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2070, in addition to attaining the short-term targets which include:

Increasing renewables capacity to 500 GW by 2030,

Meeting 50% of energy requirements from renewables.

Prashin Jhobalia, Chief Marketing Officer, House of Hiranandani, shared his thoughts on the launch, "Sustainability is more than a commitmentit's a way of life to us. With the launch of 'Energy Smart,' we take a significant step towards a greener future, reducing our carbon footprint and embracing renewable energy. This initiative reflects our commitment to living responsibly and making a meaningful difference for the environment. Crucially, it also highlights the importance of providing the necessary infrastructure to bring about real change. By integrating renewable energy solutions and EV charging facilities across our projects, we are not just promoting sustainability but also enabling it, ensuring our communities are equipped to support and sustain a green lifestyle."

The Tomorrow Matters campaign is a cornerstone of House of Hiranandani's sustainability ethos, encompassing a robust communication plan spread across print, outdoor and digital mediums. Over the campaign's five-year span, it will focus on four fundamental pillars, each promoting responsible living and nurturing a more sustainable relationship with the environment.

Through the 'Energy Smart' initiative, the House of Hiranandani aspires to cultivate widespread environmental stewardship and instil sustainable living practices, paving the way for a brighter, greener future for generations to come.

About House of Hiranandani: House of Hiranandani is a pioneer in developing integrated communities that have become landmarks in India. It has transformed the real estate skyline of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad with its signature-styled neighbourhoods that offer a holistic living experience to residents. Pillared by over four decades of experience and a unique approach to designing and planning, HOH invests heavily in research and development to ensure that its developments surpass industry benchmarks and redefine engineering and design. Today, the brand is synonymous with excellence and strives to create value for all stakeholders at every step of development. Till date House of Hiranandani has delivered 25,375 homes, developed 45.82 mn sq. ft, educated 89,664 students and planted over 61,670 trees.

