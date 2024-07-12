House of Surya Unveils Spectacular Giveaway: A Bridal Dream Come True and Shopper's Delight!

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 12: House of Surya, the premier ethnic fashion house renowned for its exquisite bridal, couture, and pret collections, is thrilled to announce an exclusive giveaway contest that promises to delight brides-to-be and fashion enthusiasts alike. With a legacy of creating and curating stunning occasion wear, House of Surya invites everyone to participate in this extraordinary event and stand a chance to win fabulous prizes.

Every year, House of Surya hosts a sale for the upcoming bridal season despite being a fixed-price store. As a pioneer of fixed-price stores in Chandni Chowk, the House of Surya has designated a special 15-20-day period for this much-anticipated sale.

As part of the grand giveaway, the House of Surya is offering incredible prizes for lucky participants. Three fortunate brides will receive a stunning bridal outfit from Surya worth up to Rs. 50,000 each. Additionally, three lucky shoppers will enjoy free shopping worth Rs. 25,000 each, three will receive shopping worth Rs. 15,000 each, and another three will get to shop for free with Rs. 5,000 each (T&C Apply). This is a golden opportunity for participants to elevate their wardrobes with House of Surya's exquisite collections and make their special occasions even more memorable.

This giveaway contest is House of Surya's way of expressing gratitude to its loyal customers and welcoming new ones to experience the magic of their exceptional ethnic wear. The store's meticulously designed outfits cater to the diverse fashion sensibilities of modern brides and fashionistas, ensuring that every ensemble tells a unique story.

House of Surya takes pride in being a one-stop destination for all occasion wear needs. Whether a bride-to-be looking for that perfect outfit or a fashion enthusiast seeking the latest in ethnic couture, House of Surya promises an unparalleled shopping experience.

House of Surya is a leading ethnic fashion house that specializes in bridal, couture, and pret fashion, with a strong focus on occasion wear. Known for its craftsmanship and attention to detail, the House of Surya creates, curates, and co-creates stunning outfits that make every occasion special. With a robust presence in influencer marketing and the imminent launch of a new collection, House of Surya continues to set trends in the world of ethnic fashion.

For more information about the giveaway contest and to explore the latest collections, visit House of Surya's store and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

About the House of Surya:

