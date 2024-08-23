Housewarming with a Purpose: Vishal Dilip Bhujbal Advocates for Environmental Protection at New Home Ceremony

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 23: In a profound and impactful gesture, social activist Vishal Dilip Bhujbal, founder-president of Trishakti Udyog Group, and his family used their Griha Pravesh (housewarming) ceremony to emphasize the importance of environmental conservation. Held at Trishakti Sadan in Warulwadi (Narayangaon), Pune, the event brought together a diverse group of dignitaries, relatives, and friends from the cultural and spiritual wellness sectors.

During the Pravesh Pooja, a traditional ritual designed to invite positive energy and prosperity into the new home, Vishal Dilip Bhujbal and the Trishakti Udyog Samuh highlighted a crucial message: the urgent need for environmental protection. To reinforce this message, each guest was given a grafted saffron mango sapling, symbolizing both growth and environmental stewardship.

Vishal Bhujbal conveyed that the true significance of such rituals transcends personal and familial prosperity. He emphasized that initiating environmental awareness and protection at the individual level is vital for fostering broader societal change. The housewarming program, therefore, served not only as an occasion to seek blessings but also as a platform to promote a strong commitment to safeguarding the environment.

