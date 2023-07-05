Housewise expands operations to Goa, Reinforcing its Trust-based Property Management Services

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], July 5: Goa, known for its picturesque landscapes and vibrant culture, has become the latest addition to the Housewise family as the property management startup extends its operations to this popular tourist destination. With a successful launch in Pune and Bengaluru back in 2017, Housewise has steadily expanded its presence to several major cities across India, including Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Thane, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and now Goa.

With its headquarters situated in Pune and offices strategically located in every city it operates in, Housewise has witnessed remarkable growth over the years. The company's revenues have quadrupled in the past three years, while it currently manages an impressive portfolio of approximately 4,300 properties. Such impressive figures stand as a testament to the company's dedication to providing exceptional property management services to its diverse customer base.

Founded by Pryank Agrawal, Housewise has become a trusted end-to-end property management solution for NRIs from over 30 countries. The company's comprehensive services include dedicated teams consisting of an operations manager and an associate for each property, ensuring seamless communication, regular inspections, detailed reporting, and thorough background checks of tenants. This approach instills confidence in property owners who entrust their valuable assets to Housewise. Pryank Agrawal highlights trust as the cornerstone of their operations, emphasizing the highest standards of ethics and professionalism.

"Our comprehensive property management services are designed to alleviate the concerns of house owners, maximizing their investment returns while minimizing stress and uncertainties. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and a process-oriented approach, we aim to revolutionize the property management industry, one city at a time." - Pryank Agrawal, Founder, Housewise.

The motivation behind Housewise's establishment stems from Pryank's own experiences and observations. Recognizing the struggles faced by house owners who either relied on friends and relatives or simply left their properties unattended, he aimed to create a solution that would alleviate these concerns. By offering reliable and comprehensive property management services, Housewise enables property owners to maximize their investment returns while minimizing the associated stress and uncertainties.

Pryank believes that if customers come, other things like funding, recognition, and financial success will follow, and it's this belief that results in relentless focus on customer satisfaction. Technology acts as an enabler for Housewise, facilitating streamlined operations and enhancing customer experiences. The company follows meticulously designed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in every aspect of its operations, from customer-facing functions to internal processes like HR and finance. This process-oriented approach ensures consistent and high-quality services while allowing for continuous improvement based on lessons learned.

Speaking about the Founder of Housewise, Pryank Agrawal is a distinguished graduate of IIT Roorkee who has accumulated a wealth of experience through his leadership roles in renowned organizations such as Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and Barclays, spanning over a decade and a half. Having lived in multiple cities across India, the US, and the Middle East, Pryank developed a keen interest in exploring new cities and investing in real estate. However, his quest for a reliable property management service in India proved fruitless, prompting him to conceive the idea of Housewise. This personal experience fueled Pryank's determination to establish a trustworthy and comprehensive property management solution, catering to the needs of property owners like himself.

As Housewise expands its operations to Goa, it aims to extend its trusted property management services to an even broader audience. With its proven track record and commitment to customer satisfaction, Housewise is set to revolutionize the property management industry in Goa, providing property owners with a reliable and hassle-free solution to manage their assets effectively.

For more information, please visit: https://housewise.in/

