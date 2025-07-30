Housing finance firm Sammaan Capital beats deadline, pays debenture interest ahead of schedule

Mumbai, July 30 Gurugram-based financial services company Sammaan Capital on Wednesday confirmed that it has made timely payment of interest on its secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued through a public issue and listed on the stock exchange.

The company informed the stock exchanges in compliance with Regulations 30 and 57 of SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

According to the filing, the interest payments were made in full for multiple series of NCDs, with no delays or defaults.

The payments, which were due on August 1, were completed ahead of schedule on July 30, the company informed in its regulatory filing.

The filing detailed the payment schedule, noting that the interest was paid for various ISINs, with amounts ranging from Rs 0.034 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh, depending on the issue size.

The payments were made on a monthly basis, with no changes in the frequency of payouts.

Sammaan Capital also stated that there were no reasons for non-payment or delays -- highlighting its commitment to meeting investor obligations on time.

The company’s last interest payments were made on July 1. Meanwhile, the company reported a 1.44 per cent increase in its net profit in March quarter of previous financial year (Q4 FY25).

The company posted a net profit of Rs 324.04 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 319.43 crore in year-ago period (Q4 FY24). However, it has yet to announce its Q1 FY26 results.

Sammaan Capital Limited, formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, is an Indian financial services company that specialises in housing finance and loans against property.

Regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the company operates as a mortgage-focused NBFC, primarily offering home loans in the affordable housing segment, typically ranging between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 30 lakh.

It also provides loans to MSMEs for working capital needs or business expansion.

With a strong emphasis on understanding and respecting customers’ needs in their homeownership journey, Sammaan Capital serves clients across the country through its extensive network of branches and channel partners.

The company also offers a digital platform to make loan applications faster and more convenient -- reflecting its commitment to combining accessibility with customer-centric service.

