Housing.com Announces Seventh Annual Mega Home Utsav-2023, Set for October 1 - November 15; Exciting Offers Up for Grabs During Festive Season

New Delhi [India], September 30: Housing.com, India’s leading online real estate platform, has officially announced its much-anticipated annual event, Mega Home Utsav-2023. Now in its seventh edition, the event promises an even greater scale of opportunities for potential homebuyers. Scheduled from October 1 to November 15, the event will feature participation from over 2800 esteemed developers and channel partners.

Taking advantage of the upcoming festive season, a period considered auspicious for high-value purchases including real estate, Housing.com aims to offer a wealth of deals and investment opportunities.

The event will be held across 25 cities in India, featuring contributions from sector stalwarts like Casagrande Builder Private Limited, Om Sree Builders & Developers, Investors Clinic, and DAC Developers, among others.

With a wide-reaching presence across all major cities in India, Housing.com has strategically selected locations that represent a mix of bustling metropolises and emerging Tier-2 cities. These include Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, the tri-city region of Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Vadodara, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Nashik, Bhopal, Indore, Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Visakhapatnam, Goa, and Vijayawada.

The timing of the Mega Home Utsav-2023 is particularly opportune, as demand for residential real estate is at an all-time high. Factors such as stable housing loan rates and a positive policy atmosphere serve as additional enablers.

“Housing.com recently collaborated with industry body NAREDCO to release a consumer sentiment report. The findings underscore real estate's enduring appeal as a preferred investment class. This presents a unique opportunity to help prospective home buyers in their search for their dream homes. The platform will provide an extensive array of property choices, all conveniently accessible from the comfort of the home buyer’s residence. Housing.com’s esteemed developer partners have designed exclusive offers geared towards maximising benefits for home buyers. The Mega Home Utsav-2023 is not just an event; it’s a gateway to unparalleled opportunities within the real estate landscape," said Amit Masaldan, Chief Revenue Officer, Housing.com.

To further amplify its reach, Housing.com will execute a high-decibel marketing campaign to promote Mega Home Utsav-2023 across both digital and traditional media, aiming for a reach of over 50 million individuals.

Digital Innovations in Realty

Hosted entirely online, the improved seventh edition of the Mega Home Utsav will offer features like 3D Virtual Booths and Digitours, allowing users to explore prospective homes in detail. “The combination of our visualisation products and content-based offerings will make this event an ideal choice for advertisers to showcase their properties,” added Masaldan.

Special Offers and Incentives

As part of the Mega Home Utsav-2023, Housing.com is extending a generous range of benefits to its customers, such as complete waivers on stamp duty and GST, up to Rs 4 Lakh discount on bookings, and flexible payment schemes.

Additional incentives include the option to reserve a home by making a monthly payment of just Rs 3,999, as well as no pre-EMI payments until possession.

Exclusive bonuses include free car parking, a couple's ticket to Vietnam, and Amazon vouchers valued up to Rs 2 lakh upon booking. Furthermore, homes will feature modern modular kitchens and semi-furnished interiors, along with special rental schemes and many more exciting offers.

Founded in 2012 and acquired by REA India (formerly known as Elara Technologies Pte. Ltd.) in 2017, Housing.com stands as India's premier full-stack proptech platform catering to homeowners, home seekers, landlords, developers, and real estate brokers. Housing.com provides comprehensive listings for a wide range of properties, including new homes, resale homes, rentals, plots, commercial spaces, and co-living accommodations across India. Company is backed by robust research and analytics, offering a spectrum of real estate services encompassing advertising, marketing, sales solutions for real estate developers, personalised search & insights, virtual viewing, AR&VR content, home loans, end-to-end transaction services, and post-transaction support for both buyers and renters. Additionally, we offer a suite of online services through our Housing Edge brand, including features like Pay on credit, movers & packers, lending services, online rent agreements, and an array of DIY services, catering to both customers and landlords. With a presence in 24 tier-I and II cities, our mission is to simplify the home buying, selling, and renting journey for our valued customers. REA India is a group company of global proptech leader, REA Group of Australia that is over 20 Billion AUD company.

