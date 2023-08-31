Housing.com & PropTiger.com Parent Company REA India Ranked 4th Among Best Workplaces in Asia: Great Place to Work Survey

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 31: India's largest full stack PropTech company REA India - That owns Housing.com, PropTiger.com & Makaan.com, has secured 4th rank in Best Workplaces in Asia™ list by the Great Place to Work® Institute in the large workplaces category. This is the third consecutive time the company has been featured in the esteemed list.

Earlier this year, the Gurgaon-headquartered company received the 3rd spot among 100 Best Companies To Work For in India in the study conducted by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The institute also recognised it as one of India's Top 50 Best Workplaces in Building a Culture of Innovation by ALL and as one of India's Best Workplaces in Retail 2023 (e-commerce category) for the third time.

Owned by Melbourne-based REA Group, the company also recently featured in top 10 companies among India's Top 50 Best Workplaces for Millennials for 2023 by the Great Place to Work® Institute, which speaks for its commitment to consistency in superior experience for all.

"At REA India, we firmly believe that our people are the driving force behind our success. Our people-first culture thrives on innovation freedom, collaboration, investment in employee success and well-being, and an enabling environment for an impactful contribution. As a part of the REA Group, we take immense pride in the contributions we make to the ever-evolving PropTech industry, and this recognition further cements our position as a leader shaping the future of the real estate sector,” said Dhruv Agarwala, CEO, REA India (Housing.com, PropTiger.com & Makaan.com).

“REA India stands as an exemplar of progressive work culture characterised by diversity, inclusivity and a firm commitment to equity. The company has launched several transformative initiatives that have gone on to set new industry standards. REA India’s early cheque-in policy (offering access to a portion of one’s salary on the 15th of each month), the employee well-being and assistance programme (EWAP prioritises mental health) and a flexible-hybrid-work model tailored to various role requirements, underscore the organization’s adaptability to evolving work dynamics,” the company said in a statement.

Programmes like EmpowHER, designed to welcome returning women or those seeking career transitions, regular awareness workshops and training programmes organised to actively combat biases and the CSR initiatives focused on empowering and enabling women show their commitment to support women. This holistic approach ensures REA India remains a pioneer in fostering a conducive work culture and setting industry benchmarks, it added.

Rohit Hasteer, Chief Human Resource Officer, REA India (Housing.com, PropTiger.com, and Makaan.com), said, "Come Home to REA India - that's our EVP, and we deliver it by fostering a workplace environment that feels like home. The REA India culture is about a sense of belonging, about learning and growth, about creating an impact and about being a part of a big global family that is passionate about changing the way the world experiences property. Nothing else but our people, driven by our values, embody who we are as a company.”

“As we cherish and celebrate this milestone, it's a reminder that our journey is marked not just by accomplishments but by our resolve to continually redefine what's achievable. This celebration is an ode to the brilliance our team members bring to our workplace each day, shaping our shared success story," adds Hasteer.

Great Place To Work® identifies the best workplaces in Asia by analysing companies’ workplace programmes and surveying over a million employees across Asia on the key factors that create great workplaces for all. REA India was featured as a Great Place to Work, Asia in 2022 and 2021 as well. REA India has featured amongst the 100 best companies to work for, in the years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022. Over the years, REA India has striven to build an organisation on the fundamentals of trust, transparency, and expertise, and it has emerged as one of the most preferred employers in the country.

REA India (previously known as Elara Technologies Pte. Ltd.) is a part of REA Group Ltd. of Australia (ASX: REA) (“REA Group”). It is the country’s leading full stack real estate technology platform that owns Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com.

In December 2020, REA Group acquired a controlling stake in REA India. REA Group, headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, is a multinational digital advertising business specialising in property. It operates Australia’s leading residential and commercial property websites, realestate.com.au and realcommercial.com.au and owns leading portals in Hong Kong (squarefoot.com.hk) and China (myfun.com). REA Group also holds a significant minority shareholding in Move, Inc., operator of realtor.com in the US, and the PropertyGuru Group, operator of leading property sites in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.

REA India is the only player in India that offers a full range of services in the real estate space, assisting consumers through their entire home seeking journey all the way from initial search and discovery to financing to the final step of transaction closure. It offers advertising and listings products to real estate developers, agents & home owners, exclusive sales and marketing solutions to builders, data and content services, and personalised search, virtual viewing, site visits, negotiations, home loans and post- sales services to consumers for both buying and renting.

REA India has a national presence with 24 offices across India with its corporate office located in Gurugram, Haryana.

Founded in 2012 and acquired by REA India in 2017, Housing.com is India’s leading full stack proptech platform for homeowners / home seekers, landlords, developers, and real estate brokers. The company offers listings for new homes, resale homes, rentals, plots, commercial spaces and co-living spaces in India. Backed by strong research and analytics, the company’s experts provide comprehensive real estate services that cover advertising and marketing, sales solutions for real estate developers, personalized search, virtual viewing, AR&VR content, home loans, end-to-end transaction services and post-transaction services to consumers for both buying and renting.

PropTiger.com is among India’s leading digital real estate transaction and advisory services platform, offering a one-stop platform for buying residential real estate. Founded in 2011 with the goal to help people buy their dream homes, PropTiger.com leverages the power of information and the organisation’s deep-rooted understanding of the real estate sector to bring simplicity, transparency and trust in the home buying process. PropTiger.com helps home-buyers through the entire home-buying process through a mix of technology-enabled tools as well as on-ground support. The company offers researched information about various localities and properties and provides guidance on matters pertaining to legal paperwork and loan assistance to successfully fulfil a transaction.

Makaan.com was acquired by REA India in May 2015, with a vision to establish a true "marketplace" in real estate. Makaan.com has quickly emerged as the preferred partner for consumers looking to rent, buy or sell a home. Makaan.com offers its online consumers maximum property options and has become one of the largest advertising platforms in online real estate in India.

