How a 24X7 Learning Model Lifted Jharkhand Govt Schools to Top of State Rankings

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 28: Government school students in Jharkhand are recording unprecedented academic gains, with several districts surging to the top of state rankings, backed by a tech-driven learning program known as Sampurna Shiksha Kavach by Filo.

The initiative, supported by district administrations and powered by Filo, an AI-backed platform, offers 24x7 live personal teachers to every student. The model provides students real-time access to expert tutors and personalized learning tools, particularly aimed at board exams and competitive entrance tests.

In this year's Class 12 Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) results, Latehar district jumped from 13th in 2023 to 1st in 2025. The district also received the Gold Award at the National E-Governance Awards. Koderma ranked second, with 10 JEE Mains and three JEE Advanced qualifiers from government schools, including one student who secured All India Rank 759.

"We've seen a big shift in mindset. Earlier, students would hesitate to even ask questions. Now they're connecting to tutors even late at night before exams," said Tripti Bharti, principal of District CM School in Latehar.

In conflict-affected West Singhbhum, government schools using SSK saw an 87.9% pass rate in Science, compared to 73.8% in non-SSK schools. Khunti recorded a 30-point gap between SSK and non-SSK results, with 26 students from government schools making it to engineering colleges including NITs.

"Initially, I wasn't sure how many students would use the 24x7 support," said Minu Baraik, principal of KGBV Kalamati. "But I noticed they were gaining interest in Science and Maths. Now, I remind them personally to use it."

Dumka, a district with consistent use of the platform for three years, reported a Science pass rate jump from 74.7% in 2023 to 88.4% in 2025, while non-SSK schools in the district fell to 54.2%. In Godda district, Science pass percentage rose by 8.2%, with SSK schools at 84% vs. 73.5% in others.

"The best part is it's not just helping toppers. Even average students are improving. Many girls now talk about their careers and futures," said Sapna Rani Das, principal of KGBV CM Chaibasa.

Students say the around-the-clock access made a difference.

"I had always dreamt of cracking JEE but didn't know how to get there," said Aditya Prakash from SS+2 High School, Koderma, who scored 99.15 percentile in JEE Advanced. "A teacher from IIT Delhi kept believing in me, even when I didn't."

Anwesha Singh, CBSE state topper from Latehar, said, "There are thousands of videos online, but they can't answer your doubts when you're stuck at 2 a.m. This support is live, it's human, and it helped me every time I panicked before tests."

Filo says over 30,000 students across Jharkhand now use the platform.

"Sampurna Shiksha Kavach is not just a model of tech adoption, it's a model of listening to students," said Imbesat Ahmad, co-founder of Filo. "We built tools to ensure no student falls behind. The credit goes to students and administrators who believed in the vision."

With three national awards and rising results in remote and underserved regions, the AI-powered SSK model is emerging as a scalable solution for improving public education outcomes.

