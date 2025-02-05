How Budget 2025 Can Transform Cancer Care and Make Healthcare Accessible: Malavika Saxena, CMO, Rusan Pharma

The provisions in Budget 2025 for scaling up Cancer Care centres mark a significant milestone in the journey toward a more accessible and efficient healthcare system in India. Malavika Kaura Saxena, Chief Marketing Officer of Rusan Pharma, sees this as a transformative step that will ease the burden on the country's overstretched healthcare infrastructure, while making cancer treatment more accessible to a wider population.

“The scale-up of Cancer Care centres in Budget 2025 is a transformative step toward improving accessibility and easing the burden on overstretched healthcare infrastructure,” Saxena shared. She stresses that while increasing the number of these centres is crucial, it's equally important for these centres to offer more than cancer treatments. She believes, policymakers must ensure these centres provide pain management and palliative care, which are essential elements of holistic cancer treatment.

Saxena points out that cancer care involves a holistic approach to treatment. The physical, emotional, and psychological toll of cancer on patients can be immense. “Pain management and palliative care are critical to holistic cancer treatment,” she said, underscoring the importance of making these services a core part of cancer care. Such care also addresses the pain and emotional distress that many cancer patients experience.

While medical advancements in treating cancer have progressed, Saxena emphasizes that managing pain and providing emotional support are often neglected. She believes integrating these services into every cancer care centre would offer much-needed comfort for patients and their families. This type of care ensures that the experience of treatment isn't just about fighting the disease but also about managing the difficulties that come with it, like physical pain, emotional strain, and the mental stress of dealing with a serious illness.

Another key development in the Budget that Saxena highlights is the tax exemption on life-saving drugs and therapies for rare diseases. “The tax exemptions for life-saving drugs and rare disease therapies is a move in the right direction, as they will enhance affordability and availability for patients,” Saxena said. The high cost of medication often makes it difficult for many patients, especially those from lower-income backgrounds, to access the treatments they need. By reducing the financial burden on these critical medicines, the government is helping to break down some of the barriers that stand in the way of timely, quality care.

This initiative aligns closely with Rusan Pharma's mission to make healthcare more affordable and accessible for everyone. “These measures align with Rusan’s mission to prioritize patient-centric, accessible healthcare solutions,” Saxena explained.

Saxena also reflected on how Rusan Pharma continues to make strides in improving health outcomes. “We remain committed to supporting initiatives that bridge gaps and foster equitable health outcomes,” she affirmed. The company's ongoing work, especially in cancer care and the development of therapies for rare diseases, underscores its dedication to improving the lives of patients across India. Through its work in making healthcare more affordable, Rusan Pharma aims to contribute to a larger vision of accessible and equitable healthcare in India.

Looking to the future, Saxena is optimistic that these provisions will lead to better cancer care and improved healthcare in general. However, she stresses that it will take ongoing collaboration between the government, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical companies to ensure these changes have the intended impact. “Through a shared commitment to patient-centric care, we can transform the healthcare landscape in India, making high-quality treatments more accessible and ultimately improving outcomes for patients,” she said.

As the healthcare sector evolves, Rusan Pharma remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote inclusivity and affordability in healthcare. Saxena's message is clear: no patient should be left behind in the pursuit of better health, and together, we can build a more patient-focused healthcare system that works for everyone.

Malavika Kaura Saxena is the Chief Marketing Officer at Rusan Pharma. Views expressed above are the author's own.

