How CouponzGuru Crafted Success and Reached New Heights

New Delhi [India], October 4: With the emergence of online shopping, there has been a dramatic increase in demand for e-coupons. People opt for coupons to save a significant amount, which satisfies them as buyers. Many brands offer deals and discounts to retain their consumers. You will find exclusive offers from many brands in offline stores, but if you want to make the most of your online shopping experience, e-coupons turn the tables. CouponzGuru, a Pune-based company, is one of the players in the coupon industry.

About CouponzGuru

This solo venture was established when the founder, Vikash Khetan, identified the gap between the prices on various platforms while booking flights online. The founder discovered the potential of the e-commerce landscape in India and introduced their company as an online platform for coupons available at no cost to its users. They bring the best coupons and deals and educate their users on making the most of their online purchases. The company has adopted evolving technologies and integrated them with its ecosystem to carry out smooth and efficient operations across the globe. They provide a seamless shopping journey to their users. The venture, which has been started with just Rs. 25,000, is currently generating 500 crores of GMV for their partners globally.

Global Presence of the Company

CouponzGuru has spread its wings from time to time and marked its presence in 6 counties. They have been active in seizing the opportunities, concerning market conditions. As a result of their smart networking strategy, partnership, and determined commitment to excellence, they are reaching users across the globe. It is known for offering great discounts and deals under one roof. The company has secured its place as a partner for businesses and deal seekers.

On their remarkable journey

* CouponzGuru Singapore was established in 2014, where it partnered majorly with Asus, Lenovo, Samsung, Airalo, and more.

* Further, they reached users in Malaysia in 2015, where they have been successful in developing satisfactory services since then.

* Also, their expansion reached new heights by establishing their business in the UAE in 2019. They partnered with top brands like Noon, Careem, Namishi, Lulumelon and more.

* Later in 2020, they extended their services to emerging markets in the Philippines and the USA.

Company Offerings

The company has seen sustainable growth and expanded its reach by using its resources and gaining traction in the coupon industry. Every year they come up with a savings fest during the festive season sale that brings users the best offers and discounts on a wide range of brands and categories.

The company is the leader in advantageous to merchants by cross-promotions. They are partnered with 3000+ brands globally. It also exhibits bank offers by the leading banks, such as Axis, SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI, and Citibank. You will find coupons for deals and discounts in almost all categories, including fashion, mobile, electronic, books, travel bookings, restaurants, baby essentials, and more.

This platform acquires commission on sales by referring the customers who utilize coupons to shop on the e-commerce platforms directed through their website. It covers the B2C landscape in the retail market segments. They rank 25th among 237 competitors in the coupon industry. They compete with brands like Grab On, Coupons Duniya, and others.

CouponzGuru Approaches to Level Up the Game

Their partner in growth

The platform has a team of professionals who constantly work on the progression of the idea of the latest and best deal possible to contribute to the founder's commitment to quality and brand visibility.

Leveraging data for better reach

To gain the customer's preferences, they leverage the tools and techniques to gain insights into user behavior and data analytics. This allows them to engage with their users for personalized deals and newsletters. Also, they leverage social media channels to reach their audience, and study their responses, and buying behavior. They also closely monitor the navigation of their website users, which helps the brand to improve their scope of work. This approach not only enhances customer satisfaction but also contributes to the exponential growth of the company.

User-centric approach

The user-centric approach drives value to their brand. This platform is beyond listing deals. They provide valuable content to their users to understand how to maximize their purchases by using social media platforms. During the festival and other events, they engage with their customers through telegram, Instagram, their website, newsletters, and subscriptions to provide the best possible deals and enhance the user's experience. This allows the users not to miss any deals and optimizes their valuable time.

Transparency with their stakeholders

They are steadfast in maintaining transparency in the deals and discounts. They constantly update the information about the offers and promotions on their website and social media channels. They update their users via newsletters and subscription services. It helps to enhance their brand reputation in credibility. They have always been clear about their coupon terms and conditions, which avoid misleading and deceiving their users. Also, they are proficient with the laws and industry standards to avoid violating any laws and regulations that govern coupon marketing strategy.

Challenges Faced by the Company

The company has faced several challenges and turned them into opportunities. Every business was struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic and due to this, the dynamics of online shopping have drastically changed. The company has expanded its focus to the international market and partnered with software companies, education platforms, and other sectors. This strategy has helped them overcome challenges during tough times and exposed the gate to new possibilities for growth. This was a turning point for the company, which they potentially converted into an opportunity and continued to offer the best deals and vouchers to their audience.

Conclusion

To sum up, CouponzGuru is the epitome of establishing a successful business. Through their journey, one can learn how to act upon any challenges with tactical intelligence to create remarkable outcomes. The company stands strong as it has gone through a transition from a solo enterprise into a business giant, representing the fundamental values of any business. The company has continued its expansion by being true to its value towards brand partners and their users. With their experience over the years, they are always ready to face difficulties and continue to chase their competitors to reach even higher heights, not just in India but across the globe.

