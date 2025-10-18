How CreateBytes Is Engineering the Future of Ethical and Purposeful AI from India

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 18: In an age of buzzwords and bloated hype cycles, CreateBytes stands apart, not just as a design and development studio but as a builder of trust, intelligence, and purpose-driven technology. Founded by Aditya Chhabra, a technologist with deep roots in research and innovation, and Priyanshi Tater, a dynamic young woman driven by purpose, passion, and a commitment to making a difference, the company has steadily grown into a force that bridges real-world problems with transformative digital and AI-powered solutions.

From Vision to Velocity

CreateBytes began with a singular insight: the digital economy lacked partners that could balance technical sophistication with human-centred design. Too many businesses were building tech for the sake of tech. Chhabra envisioned a team that could engineer platforms, apps, and AI systems that not only scaled but mattered and, most importantly, worked across domains as diverse as health, education, defence, mobility, and media.

Full-Stack Impact Across Sectors

Today, CreateBytes functions as an end-to-end technology studio, conceptualising, designing, building, and optimising digital ecosystems for both startups and legacy enterprises. Whether it's engineering scalable backend infrastructures or building intuitive UI/UX experiences, their portfolio covers everything from mobile apps to web platforms to smart embedded systems.

But it's in AI and intelligent computing where the company is now making its deepest mark. With solutions like YugYog.ai, CreateBytes is redefining how real-time video intelligence is used in safety, logistics, and infrastructure. Think predictive monitoring for accident-prone zones or surveillance systems that don't just detect movement but understand intent, context-aware systems that can differentiate a worker carrying a tool from a potential threat.

Ethical AI, Built In

In an industry racing toward automation without brakes, CreateBytes is taking a more considered approach. "We've built our AI systems to prioritise context, reliability, and red lines," says Chhabra. "Especially in sensitive environments, false positives are not just bugs; they're liabilities."

This is why CreateBytes integrates human-in-the-loop models, transparency in data labelling, and robust stress testing as part of their development lifecycle. Their internal frameworks draw from global ethical AI guidelines while also acknowledging India's unique regulatory and social contexts.

CBXperts: Building India's Next Tech Wave

True to their vision of systemic impact, CreateBytes recently launched CBXperts, an initiative to train the next generation of Indian AI talent. Unlike standard coding bootcamps, the academy focuses on real-world deployment, responsible AI, and cross-disciplinary learning.

Aditya believes that technical excellence must be paired with ethical reasoning. "The AI workforce we need is not just fluent in Python or TensorFlow," he notes. "They must also understand data bias, model interpretability, and deployment safety. We're training for that mindset."

From Deepfakes to Digital Identity

As deepfake technologies become more realistic, CreateBytes is also doubling down on digital identity, authentication, and platform safety. Their research explores how behavioural intelligence and multimodal context can be leveraged to differentiate genuine human input from synthetic manipulation, crucial for sectors like fintech, edtech, and creator platforms.

Their work in this space dovetails with India's broader efforts to modernise digital infrastructure, from Aadhaar to blockchain-based identity systems.

More Than a Services Company

CreateBytes doesn't just deliver projectsit builds partnerships. Rather than positioning themselves as a "vendor," they treat every engagement as a shared innovation lab, where ideas are co-created and refined for lasting impact. This approach is evident in their half-decade collaborations with Edly, a $190 million income-based repayment financing platform for college tuition in the US and KRIGAT, where they are developing intelligent motion-sensing suits that redefine physiotherapy and sports training. In each case, the goal goes beyond rapid deployment, focusing instead on deep problem-solving and sustainable innovation.

Looking Ahead: CreateBytes in 2025

As AI becomes embedded in every industry, CreateBytes is positioning itself not just as a builder but as a guardian of responsible innovation. Their 2025 roadmap includes:

- Scaling YugYog.ai across smart cities and industrial safety networks

- Launching CBXperts with research-led fellowships and social impact tech labs

- Expanding their product R&D in identity intelligence, multilingual AI, and real-time data architectures

- Collaborating with global ethical AI councils and Indian public sector stakeholders on frameworks for trust and safety

In conclusion, in a landscape crowded with tech ventures chasing the next round of funding or fleeting moments of virality, CreateBytes is charting a different course, building a foundation for enduring innovation. They tackle hard problems with human empathy, placing people, purpose, and trust at the core of the AI era. In doing so, they aren't just pushing the industry forward; they're helping it mature into something wiser, more responsible, and built to last.

