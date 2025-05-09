How Did IAS Officer Sonal Goel Turn UPSC Success into a Mission to Guide the Next Generation?

New Delhi [India], May 9:As the UPSC 2024 results flood the internet with inspiring stories, one name that continues to shine is IAS Sonal Goel. Having appeared for the Civil Services Examination in 2007, she secured an impressive All India Rank 13 and joined the 2008 batch of IAS. Currently serving as Secretary to the Government of Tripura, she is known not just for her achievements but also for striking a fine balance between her professional duties and personal life, while continuing to guide and inspire the next generation of changemakers.

Governance with Ground-Level Impact

Over the past 16 years, Goel has held key administrative roles across diverse regions—from the patriarchal belts of Haryana to the rural expanse of Tripura—driving initiatives in governance, women and child welfare, and rural development. Her on-ground work has earned her credibility as a committed public servant with a grassroots impact.

Mentoring for Viksit Bharat 2047

What sets her apart is her dedication to youth empowerment alongside her bureaucratic responsibilities. She regularly conducts mentoring sessions, both online and offline, covering UPSC strategy, life skills, leadership, and emotional well-being. Through her UPSC book Nation Calling and live interactions with students across institutions, she focuses on building a mindset ready to contribute meaningfully to Viksit Bharat 2047.

Her podcast, Shikhar Ka Safar, is another way of bringing to light real stories of resilience—from recent stories of UPSC successful candidates to athletes—aimed at motivating young Indians to break through limitations and achieve personal and national goals.

Global Recognition for Impactful Public Leadership and Women’s Empowerment

Most recently, she received the Empowerment and Development Woman Award at the International Women's Day 2025 celebrations in Bangkok, hosted by the United Peace Keepers Federal Council (UNPKFC) and co-hosted by the United Nations Association of Coachella Valley (UNA-USA). Goel's efforts have gained global recognition. She has been internationally acknowledged for public leadership and was invited to speak at the House of Lords, London, on Corporate Governance and Sustainability. She also addressed students at leading London universities on Youth Empowerment.

Digital Influence with Purpose

With over 2.5 million followers on social media, Goel leverages her digital platforms to share insights from her personal and professional journey, motivating youth with actionable life advice.

Sonal Goel's story is not just one of personal achievement, but of consistent, deliberate effort to invest in the future of India by nurturing its most powerful resource: the youth.

