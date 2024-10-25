How Do Water Heaters Work?

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 25: With the ever-changing weather and the amount of time spent indoors, the demand and popularity of an efficient and high-performing water heater are on the rise. A hot shower can instantly boost your mood and help you relax, whether it is a cold winter morning or the end of a hectic day.

The importance of installing a water heater in Indian households is undeniable. Therefore, you find a range of these appliances easily accessible. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, it promises a faster and more convenient water heating experience. While there are many types of water heaters, such as immersion rods, storage geysers, and instant water heaters, they all work to convert electrical energy into heat energy. Here is how they work:

* Cold water gushes into the tank through the inlet pipe

* As soon as you switch the geyser on, the element present in the centre heats up to reach the desired temperature, which is set by the thermostat

* As the water temperature increases, hot water flows to the top while cold water settles at the bottom due to its heavier density

* The hot water then accesses the outlet pipe, enabling it to move out of the heater and into your taps.

Characteristics

Water heaters offer a unique solution to your water heating woes. Their powerful heating element quickens the heating process, making it energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. The triple-shield technology protects the tank against corrosion and helps prolong the heater's life by 33% when used with hard water.

The rustproof body and advanced three-level precision safety features make geysers among the best, safest, and most durable investments for people living in India, where weather and water conditions are extreme. Besides their brilliant specifications, water heaters provide an aesthetic look that blends perfectly with any home's style.

How long do they last?

You cannot ignore your water heater and assume it will work forever. Tank water heaters usually have a lifespan of eight to 12 years, while tankless ones can last for around 20 years or even longer. If you take care of your water heater, you can reap the benefits for a longer time than if you just neglected it. You need to flush the water heater regularly to maintain it for longer durations.

Consider using a water softener to reduce limescale build-up, and always set the thermostat to the recommended temperature. Regular maintenance by a service technician can enhance the water heater's lifespan. Drain and flush the storage tank periodically. Check the water heater for signs of leakage and report them immediately.

Conclusion

There are different water heaters in India, such as storage water heaters, gas water heaters, electric water heaters, instant water heaters, water heaters with immersion rods, and solar water heaters. You can select the ideal type by considering your hot water needs, energy efficiency, installation requirements, costs, and apartment floor levels.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor