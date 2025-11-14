How DPDP rules will empower citizens, protect privacy, ensure accountability

New Delhi, Nov 14 In a bid to create a simple, citizen-focused and innovation-friendly framework for the responsible use of digital personal data, the government has notified the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules, 2025, marking the full operationalisation of the DPDP Act, 2023.

The DPDP Act, enacted by Parliament on August 11, 2023, establishes a comprehensive framework for protecting digital personal data, setting out the obligations of entities handling such data (Data Fiduciaries) and the rights and duties of individuals (Data Principals).

It follows the SARAL design — Simple, Accessible, Rational and Actionable — using plain language and illustrations to support ease of understanding and compliance.

According to the Ministry of Electronics and IT, the Act is guided by seven core principles including consent and transparency, purpose limitation, data minimisation, accuracy, storage limitation, security safeguards, and accountability.

The DPDP Rules provide an 18-month phased compliance timeline, allowing organisations time for smooth transition.

They also require Data Fiduciaries to issue standalone, clear and simple consent notices that transparently explain the specific purpose for which personal data is being collected and used.

Consent Managers — entities that help individuals manage their permissions—must be Indian companies, according to the rules.

“In the event of a personal data breach, Data Fiduciaries must promptly inform affected individuals in plain language, explaining the nature and possible consequences of the breach, the steps taken to address it and contact details for assistance,” the rules clarify.

To ensure stronger protection, Data Fiduciaries must obtain verifiable consent before processing the personal data of children, with limited exemptions for essential purposes such as healthcare, education and real-time safety.

For persons with disabilities who cannot make legal decisions even with support, consent must come from a lawful guardian verified under applicable laws.

Moreover, Data Fiduciaries must display clear contact information — such as that of a designated officer or Data Protection Officer — to help individuals raise queries about personal data processing.

Significant Data Fiduciaries have enhanced obligations including independent audits, impact assessments and stronger due diligence for deployed technologies. They must also comply with government-specified restrictions on certain categories of data, including localisation where required.

The DPDP framework reinforces the rights of individuals to access, correct, update or erase their personal data and to nominate another person to exercise these rights on their behalf. Data Fiduciaries must respond to all such requests within a maximum of 90 days.

Notably, the Data Protection Board will function as a fully digital institution, enabling citizens to file and track complaints online through a dedicated platform and mobile app, promoting transparency, efficiency and ease of living. Appeals against its decisions will lie with the Appellate Tribunal, TDSAT.

The IT Ministry further stated that the rules seek to strike a careful balance between protecting citizens’ privacy and promoting innovation and growth.

"India’s data governance model encourages economic development while safeguarding citizen welfare, and provides a facilitative compliance regime for startups and smaller enterprises so that innovation can continue to thrive alongside strong data protection standards," it added.

