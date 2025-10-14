How India’s Second-Home Market Is Embracing the “Build-Your-Own-Home” Revolution

Gated plotted communities are reshaping the second-home dream — giving buyers both freedom and security. The Indian real estate landscape is undergoing a quiet but defining transformation. As cities grow denser and consumer aspirations evolve, developers are reimagining what it means to “own a home.” Increasingly, second-home projects are being offered not as ready villas but as gated plotted communities, where buyers are empowered to design and build their own homes — within a well-planned, infrastructure-ready ecosystem.

Recent insights from Knight Frank India’s 2025 Outlook point to a nearly 30% year-on-year rise in second-home demand, particularly across drivable leisure belts such as Karjat, Alibaug, Lonavala, and Nandi Hills. The pandemic-era desire for space, flexibility, and proximity to nature has matured into a long-term lifestyle preference.

In keeping with this trend, one such upcoming second-homes project is being developed in Karjat through a tripartite agreement between Sugee Group, ACE Dealmakers Ltd, and Purnasya.

Sugee, one of Mumbai’s most trusted real estate developers, brings credibility and brand assurance; ACE contributes its legacy of land expertise and due diligence; and Purnasya — known for its strategic insight and consumer understanding — leads the go-to-market strategy and revenue management for the project.

“Today’s buyer wants autonomy without anxiety,” says Charmie Kanabar, Founder of Purnasya. “They want the creative freedom to plan their own home, but they also want the reassurance of legality, infrastructure, and a trusted ecosystem. That’s where this new model — gated plotted development — finds its strength.”

“For us, this collaboration began with a land parcel we already owned,” say Manish Jhunjhunwala and Punit Wadhwa, Directors at ACE Dealmakers Ltd. “Sugee and Purnasya helped us strengthen the proposition for both end users and investors — bringing structure, brand confidence, and market connect to the table. It’s a great example of how strategic partnerships can elevate the consumer experience.”

Kanabar, who has long partnered with Sugee, views this as a natural progression for Purnasya. “Real estate today needs partners who understand consumer emotion as much as they understand market economics. That’s what motivated us to extend Purnasya’s problem-solving ethos into realty itself,” she adds.

The broader trend supports this evolving model. Developers such as Mahindra Lifespaces, Godrej Properties, and Tata Realty have all introduced plotted or low-density living formats in the past two years. Analysts attribute the surge to three key drivers — urban fatigue, investment diversification, and the flexibility of hybrid work.

While challenges around approvals and financing persist, the appeal of this model is undeniable. For many upwardly mobile families, gated plotted communities represent far more than property ownership — they embody autonomy, aspiration, and long-term value.

In a market once dominated by high-rises and ready units, this “build-your-own-home” revolution is redefining the contours of Indian real estate — with Karjat’s latest collaborative venture standing as one of its most promising examples.