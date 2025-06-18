How OmniCard is Powering India's $5 Trillion Business Economy with a Fintech OS Built for Scale

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 18: India is standing at the edge of a transformational economic leap. India's retail sector is projected to reach a massive US$ 2 trillion in value by 2032, and the number of startups is expected to double to 2.4 lakh by 2030. But these projections rest on a fragile foundation. Out of the 64 million businesses in India, only 4 million are digitized - leaving 60 million enterprises operating without basic digital tools. Every Indian business loses money not because of fraud or theft, but because of broken systems. Over the past few years, OmniCard has been shaping the Fintech backbone that's now helping Indian businesses thrive.

OmniCard is bridging India's digital divide with a user-friendly, digital-first platform designed for seamless adoption from shop floors to CXO suites, across tier-1 metros to tier-3 towns. Trusted by enterprises, OmniCard is emerging as the AI powered Fintech OS for business spend powering every layer of the value chain - expense management, petty cash, incentives, travel, R&R - all with last-mile payment visibility. Today, over 500 forward-thinking enterprises trust OmniCard to run their business spendacross industries like retail, logistics, education, financial services, and digital marketplaces.

With an RBI-issued PPI license, OmniCard operates independently of banks while adhering to the highest regulatory standards. By connecting every touchpoint in the spend journey with intelligence and efficiency, OmniCard is redefining how enterprises manage and move money.

This value generation is already being seen on the ground. For German-headquartered sports brand PUMA, its India counterpart is efficiently managing and optimizing expenses across its extensive retail network in the country with partner OmniCard. Siddarth Asrani, CFO at PUMA India, says, "Managing expenses across our retail network used to involve multiple tools and constant follow-ups. With OmniCard, our store teams now have access to controlled budgets, and we get real-time visibility at our India headquarters. What stands out is the platform's ease of use which doesn't require detailed training. For a fast-paced retail business like ours, OmniCard is becoming a key player in our ops."

Whereas Mr. Ashutosh Mishra Senior Vice President Finance from Policybazaar, a public listed Insurance marketplace says "As a high-growth digital organization, we manage multiple categories of corporate spending - from employee benefits and team travel to marketing and operational costs. Before OmniCard, consolidating and reconciling these expenses was time-consuming and often reactive. With OmniCard, we now have centralized visibility and control across departments, enabling us to stay ahead of spend rather than catch up to it."

Mr. Gagan Garg, Finance Controller at India's largest gifting and corporate retail brand, Ferns N Petals, says "For us, managing retail spends and company expenses across a growing business network required an end-to-end solution. OmniCard delivered exactly the same. It gives us the ability to assign budgets to teams, enable UPI payments, issue cards instantly, and track spending in real-time. It has significantly improved visibility and efficiency in how we manage business expensesboth in-store and at the office. For a business of our scale, having this level of control without added administrative burden is a big win."

"India's economic future depends not just on scale, but on how efficiently its businesses operate" says Abhishek Saxena from OmniCard "We're driving the next wave of business payments in India with need-based innovation, delivered through a go-to platform for business expense management. We're building the rails for intelligent business spending in India, combining banking-grade infrastructure with the agility of Fintech. Our goal is to be the obvious choice for B2B Fintech in India. When any business thinks Fintech, we want them to think OmniCard."

India's growth story is gaining momentum, but true progress demands intelligent systems. Built for scale and inclusivity, The OmniCard AI powered Fintech OS is purpose-built to serve businesses of all sizesadapting to their unique needs, scale, and workflows. Whether it's a startup managing team expenses or an enterprise optimizing multi-location spend, OmniCard offers the flexibility and AI intelligence to power their financial operations end-to-end.

As India builds toward a $5 trillion economy and millions of businesses move toward digitization, AI powered Fintech OS platforms like OmniCard will play a critical role in shaping how the country's enterprises manage money.

