New Delhi [India], August 28:In today's ongoing boom in the EdTech landscape, getting noticed in a sea of ads can be a difficult task and still harder it is to stay in the limelight. With average course fee ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹7.5 lakh, many premium and startup EdTech platforms experienced a turning point with an upsurge in their conversions once they partnered with QLead.ai. 75+ EdTech companies such as Mgrow, Fitedutech, Pega, NIIT, IIT Bhubaneswar – Mosartlabs, Boston Institute of Analytics (BIA), KGISL Micro College, Code4Bharat, among many others have partnered with QLead.ai. Just in the last quarter, QLead.ai, has been able to bring in 2.7 lakh leads which generated 60,000 plus qualified leads, rounding up the revenue to around Rs. 12.3 Crore for all these EdTech companies put together. Customer reviews qlead as next revolution in AI Enabled lead generation.

One notable example is Blackbucks, an EdTech company which approached QLead.ai after struggling with poor ROI from generic lead dumps from ad agencies and utilising traditional ad networks. The goal was to generate high-intent student inquiries for a 3-month certification program in advanced tech.

QLead.ai accomplished the task with its full-stack lead engine, which comprises:

Voice qualification calls to filter real learners

Adobe Marketo for behavior-driven targeting

Harmonic Analysis to score conversion readiness

Within 21 days, the platform saw the following results.

71 qualified walk-ins

38 detailed program discussions

22 conversions with paid enrollments

The conversion rate was at 47% – a stark 5x higher rate compared to earlier Google and Meta campaigns.

Moreover, with each lead came with

Predictive scoring via QLead's Shinra Index

Demographic and intent match

The voice recording of the qualification interaction

A transcript of the conversation

To quote the business head of the company's head, “Our counselors were finally talking to students who were genuinely interested and informed. That's a game-changer. I will rate and review qlead as outstanding.”

High Quality Engagement and Deep Insights

QLead.ai equipped BTL agents with bodycams to carry out the NIIT campaigns to promise and deliver transparency and capture live student-parent interactions. For follow-up and conversion purposes, the recordings were handed directly to NIIT counsellors, offering unparalleled data and insights.

The method delivered:

Verified lead intent

Authentic engagement logs

Better counselor preparedness

Higher conversion rates

UpEd Learning

UpEd Learning had plenty of leads, but they couldn't pinpoint why only a few of them were converting. What solution did QLead.ai propose?

Predictive lead scoring with Shinra Index

Lead filtering based on budget, subject interest, and eligibility

Direct virtual counseling appointment setup with parents

These efforts leveraged technology to channel their marketing campaigns effectively.

QLead.ai is rapidly becoming synonymous as a lead qualification platform for serious brands looking for results, not just dashboards filled with reports.

