How rural women in Chhattisgarh’s Sarkada achieved financial independence

Sarkada, Gariaband, Dec 31 The Lakhpati Didi Scheme, launched by the Central Government, is emerging as a powerful initiative. This scheme is empowering rural women by making them financially independent.

Under this scheme, women associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are provided skill development training, technical guidance and financial support. This is how they are enabled to earn an annual income of Rs 1 lakh or more.

An example of the scheme’s success can be seen in Sarkada village under Chhura block of Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district, where women from various Self-Help Groups have transformed their lives through small-scale businesses and agriculture. Known now as Lakhpati Didis, these women are earning lakhs annually. They are now moving towards self-reliance.

Narmada Nishad, who is a member of the Jai Maa Bhavani Self-Help Group, spoke to IANS, sharing the journey that made her financially independent.

Narmada told IANS that she began by working on a sewing machine to earn a modest income.

She gradually moved on and opened a small grocery shop. This shop brought her better earnings. She gradually gained confidence and invested her savings in brick-making. Obviously, this activity helped her multiply her income.

She obtained loans via the Self-Help Group. As a result, Narmada expanded her business. She now earns up to Rs 1.5 lakh annually. She is now self-reliant and successfully supporting her family.

Another inspiring example is Leena Sahu from the Jai Maa Lakshmi Self-Help Group.

She is also engaged in agricultural activities and also benefits from government schemes such as Mahatari Vandan Yojana and Kisan Samman Nidhi. Combining all sources of income, Leena earns close to Rs 1.5 lakh per year and now lives a happy and secure life with her family as a Lakhpati Didi.

Phuleshwari Nishad of the Radha Rani Self-Help Group has also carved a path to success through farming. After taking a group loan, she started cultivating vegetables and paddy.

By growing green vegetables throughout the year and selling them in the local market, she earns a steady income. Nishad now earns around Rs 1 lakh annually. Farming has become her primary livelihood. It is helping her lead a self-sufficient life.

Now meet Jharna Sahu. She is the Cluster Coordinator.

Talking to IANS, Sahu said that women associated with Self-Help Groups are becoming increasingly self-reliant.

They are adopting various livelihood activities such as agriculture, small businesses and daily wage-related work through loans. When combined with government support schemes like Mahatari Vandan Yojana, these income sources enable women to cross the Rs 1 lakh annual income mark, qualifying them as Lakhpati Didis, she added.

