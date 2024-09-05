How ShipGlobal.in is Revolutionizing International Shipping for Indian Exporters

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], September 5: ShipGlobal.in is on a mission internationally to support Indian exporters, SMEs, and D2C brands in expanding their global reach and achieving greater success in the international markets. ShipGlobal.in thrives in ground-breaking advancements in international shipping services, set to revolutionize the way Indian exporters conduct global trade. With an easy-to-use platform to manage shipments, enhanced customer support, and strategic global partnerships, ShipGlobal.in is all set to become the go-to partner for businesses seeking secure, reliable, and affordable international shipping solutions.

About ShipGlobal.in

ShipGlobal.in started in 2022 and is now India's most trusted cross-border logistics platform. The company offers personalized door-to-door international courier services from India to over 220+ countries worldwide. They are experts in helping SMEs from India to navigate the challenges that international shipping may experience in global trade. With a greater focus on innovation, customer service, and sustainability, ShipGlobal.in offers services such as reliable customs clearance, easy documentation, real-time tracking, and 24/7 customer support from multiple carriers. This is designed to simplify and enhance the international shipping experience for SMEs in India.

The Advanced Technology that Simplifies Your International Shipping

ShipGlobal's platform is built with users' essential needs in mind, ensuring each and every shipment is tracked, managed, and delivered precisely to satisfy their customer's needs. The company's user-friendly dashboard offers a seamless shipping experience, allowing you to manage your shipments and compare the rates when booking with just a few clicks. Our real-time tracking tools also allow businesses to track their shipments quickly; they can look at their shipments anytime from dispatch to final delivery.

The VP of ShipGlobal, Mr. Kumar Abinash, discusses how " we are excited to introduce these revolutionary solutions that will transform the international shipping experience for SMEs, D2C brands, and eCommerce sellers in India that wish to expand their businesses globally."

Abinash also added that ShipGlobal's commitment to innovation and excellence ensures that clients can focus on growing their businesses while ShipGlobal handles their international logistics solutions efficiently.

Customer First Approach

ShipGlobal.in understands that Indian exporters have unique needs. That's why the company goes above and beyond the generic international shipping solutions. The team offers reliable packaging solutions for global travel, ensuring your products are delivered safely and securely. Indian exporters can also benefit from a broader range of flexible shipping options and enhanced customer assistance, allowing the company to cater to diverse customer demands.

ShipGlobal.in's user-friendly dashboard is designed to simplify the international shipping process. Indian exporters can now easily compare shipping rates, schedule their shipments, and manage their logistics operations from a single dashboard. This platform also offers automated customs documentation, significantly reducing the time and effort required to prepare for international shipping from India.

For more information about ShipGlobal.in and their services, visit [https://shipglobal.in/] or contact at [support@shipglobal.in | sales@shipglobal.in | 011-42277777].

Create an account now https://app.shipglobal.in/register and start sending shipments worldwide.

