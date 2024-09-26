How TaxSpanner and KarmaLife Helped Delivery Agents and Mobility Platform Drivers Claim Tax Refunds

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 26: In a groundbreaking move, TaxSpanner and KarmaLife have partnered to streamline the tax refund process for gig workers associated with major delivery and mobility platforms. This collaboration aims to simplify the recovery of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) by gig platforms, typically at the rate of 1-2 per cent of worker earnings, for an emerging worker segment estimated to reach 30 million by the end of the decade.

Launched in July 2024, the service has already reached over 10,000 gig workers and seen a 98 per cent filing-to-refund rate with an average refund value of nearly Rs 4000, which constituted a quarter of the average gig worker's monthly take-home earnings. The solution combines a self-serve digital data validation flow with on-call assistance to enable quick tax filings and refund processing with minimal documentation and maximum time efficiency. KarmaLife's existing userbase and employer data integrations enable access to gig workers and their consented relevant data, whereas TaxSpanner's ERI status facilitates linkage to the IT portal and its certified tax filing experts versed in major regional languages.

Gig workers are notoriously time-constrained and weary of what is perceived to be a cumbersome tax filing process. A majority remain unaware of the opportunity to claim refunds and are not even registered with the Income Tax Department. Those who file taxes typically pay arbitrary and exorbitant fees to financial intermediaries and small accountants. This partnership offers an affordable, optimised, transparent and secure solution for these workers to comply with Government requirements and reclaim a significant portion of their income. It also helps educate contractual workers by demystifying the tax process with a simpler presumptive income-based tax calculation (under sections AD, ADA and AE of the IT Act), which applies specifically to them and empowers them to control their finances.

One beneficiary with a participating enterprise mobility platform clarified: "We've benefited greatly from this initiative. We were unsure how to file for ITR to claim our TDS, which was deducted every month. The KarmaLife team educated us through the process and helped us file our return. Thanks to their solution, we were able to complete the filing in a day using just a few documents and WhatsApp texts. The entire process was completed smoothly and I got a refund of Rs 8500."

Multiple gig platforms across delivery logistics, ride-sharing and home services have partnered on this initiative, recognising the positive impact it will have on their partner workforce.

According to Rohit Rathi, CEO of KarmaLife: "Our collaboration with TaxSpanner has been a game-changer for the gig economy. We are thrilled to see so many benefits from a streamlined and user-friendly tax refund process. It's a step towards greater financial security for this essential workforce." Sudhir Kaushik, CEO of TaxSpanner, echoed: "This partnership sets a new standard in the gig economy, providing critical financial relief and education to those who need it most. We are excited to see its positive impact and look forward to expanding this model to benefit even more workers."

As the gig economy continues to grow, this partnership serves as a model for future initiatives aimed at supporting workers in similar sectors. By offering additional resources and guidance on tax filing for both platforms and their workers, TaxSpanner and Karma Life are committed to improving the financial well-being of gig economy workers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor