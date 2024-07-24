How the Belavadi Siblings Are Advocating True Entrepreneurship

New Delhi (India) July 24: With Hype, Raaghav and Vijaya Belavadi are transforming the luxury travel landscape in India. In just eight years, they have built India’s leading luxury mobility platform, making them a formidable presence in the industry. Utilizing cutting-edge technology accessible via mobile and web, Hype offers luxury cars, yachts, and private jets, serving not only the elite but also India’s upper middle class.

Hype Luxury Mobility‘s journey began in a modest two-bedroom apartment in South Bangalore in 2017. Despite their humble beginnings, the Belavadi siblings envisioned making luxury travel affordable for the masses. Today, Hype operates in 23 cities across India and has expanded globally to Dubai and the UK.

Raaghav and Vijaya are exemplary figures of how business empires can be built from modest backgrounds. Born into a middle-class family, they dared to dream big and achieved their goals. They emphasize that entrepreneurial success doesn’t require degrees from prestigious institutions like IIM or IIT. Instead, they encourage young entrepreneurs to recognize their inner potential, avoid seeking co-founders or external funding, and trust in their capabilities.

The Belavadis draw inspiration from traditional family business models, particularly those of the Baniyas, and stress the importance of women in business. They advocate for using family funds over venture capital, focusing on revenue and profitability.

Their advice to budding entrepreneurs includes adopting a global mindset, building lean and passionate teams, and prioritizing customer focus. They caution against the allure of short-term fame and urge entrepreneurs to commit to building sustainable, long-lasting businesses. By maintaining a laser focus on the customer and the bottom line, they believe entrepreneurs can lay a strong foundation for future growth.

Raaghav, the younger sibling, is known for his big dreams and forward-thinking. With a BE in Mechanical Engineering, he has extensive experience managing global brands like Accenture, Infosys, and Wipro. He is a serial entrepreneur with ventures in fintech, luxury, edtech, and mobility.

Vijaya, who holds a BSc in Computer Science, has held global leadership positions at HP and Accenture. Together, they have driven Hype’s growth both in India and internationally, establishing it as a significant player in the global luxury car rental market.

Reflecting on Hype’s growth, Raaghav emphasizes the importance of revenue and profitability, stating, “Businesses must make revenue and focus on profits; otherwise, it is just a charity. Making it a self-reliant and robust global model is where the effort goes, and anyone doing a startup must consider that.”

Vijaya adds, “The amount of trust is always higher within the family than with outsiders. Try to absorb more roles within the family and look less for talents outside. At the end of the day, no employee can own the DRIVE the way you or your family would.”

As they look to the future, the Belavadi siblings are poised to take Hype to new heights in 2023 and beyond. Their journey is a testament to the power of resilience, innovation, and family-driven entrepreneurship.

