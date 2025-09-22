How the Best Dietician in Delhi, Dt. Priyanka Jaiswal, Is Helping Women Heal Their Hormones and Reclaim Their Lives
By PNN | Updated: September 22, 2025 12:25 IST2025-09-22T12:20:56+5:302025-09-22T12:25:04+5:30
But today, many women silently struggle with constant fatigue, mood swings, weight gain, irregular cycles, skin breakouts, and brain ...
But today, many women silently struggle with constant fatigue, mood swings, weight gain, irregular cycles, skin breakouts, and brain fog.
For some, it's PCOS.
For others, it's thyroid issues or hormonal imbalance.
And most are told, “Just take this medicine.”
But nobody asks them what they are eating.
The Heart Behind Diet2Nourish: Journey of the Best Dietician in Delhi
This is where Dt. Priyanka Jaiswal, Delhi's trusted clinical nutritionist and the compassionate founder of Diet2Nourish, steps in.
For over 15 years, she has been helping women from all walks of life heal naturally through food not pills, crash diets, or extreme routines, but real Indian meals made with care and backed by science.
Her goal isn't just to change bodies.
It's to bring women back to themselves to help them smile in the mirror, enjoy their meals again, and feel hopeful about their health.
Understanding Hormones And Why They Matter So Much
Hormones are like tiny switches that control your mood, energy, metabolism, sleep, fertility, and even your skin.
When they go out of balance, your body feels it:
- Your weight won't budge
- Your periods become irregular
- Your skin breaks out
- You feel tired, anxious, and unlike yourself
And while quick medications can mask the symptoms, Priyanka believes true healing starts with what's on your plate.
The Diet2Nourish Way: Gentle, Personal, and 100% Doable
Every woman's body is different and so should be her diet.
At Diet2Nourish, Priyanka creates deeply personalized, practical Indian meal plans that work with your lifestyle, not against it.
Here's what makes her approach life-changing:
- Wholesome Indian foods — Fresh veggies, dals, seeds, nuts, ghee, cold-pressed oils
- Balanced nutrients — Right mix of carbs, protein, and good fats to support insulin and cortisol
- Anti-inflammatory recipes — Calm the hidden inflammation that disrupts hormones
- Condition-based plans — PCOS, thyroid, PMS, perimenopause, postpartum recovery, menopause
- Emotional hand-holding — Weekly check-ins, small tweaks, constant encouragement
No crash diets. No expensive supplements. Just real food, real care, and real results.
The Hormone-Healing Nutrients She Focuses On
- Magnesium (spinach, almonds): Soothes the nervous system and improves sleep
- Zinc & Selenium (eggs, pumpkin seeds): Boost thyroid health and fertility
- Fiber (fruits, oats, dals): Flushes out excess estrogen and balances sugar levels
- Healthy fats (coconut, ghee, flaxseeds): Fuel hormone production and improve mood
- B Vitamins (bananas, leafy greens): Reduce fatigue and support ovulation
Why Women Around the World Trust Her
Because Priyanka doesn't just give a diet plan
she walks with every woman until they feel whole again.
- Helped 4,000+ women reverse PCOS, thyroid and hormonal imbalance
- Helped women lose over 14,000+ kilos healthily
- Clients across 20+ countries
- 10,000+ glowing reviews and a 4.9 Google rating
- Created 300+ custom Indian recipes to make healthy eating joyful
Women often say,
“She didn't just change my diet, she gave me back my smile.”
Dt. Priyanka Jaiswal is currently handling her second website — happyhealthydiets.com
Your body is not broken. It just needs the right care. At Diet2Nourish, you'll be heard, understood, and healed naturally.
If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app