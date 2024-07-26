How the M3R Technique is changing the Future of Hip AVN Treatment

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 26: Hip AVN (Avascular Necrosis), also known as osteonecrosis, is a condition where the bone tissue dies due to a lack of blood supply. This can cause the bone to collapse, leading to severe pain and complete loss of mobility. Hip AVN can dramatically impact a person's life, making everyday activities like walking, standing, and even sitting incredibly painful and difficult. Without proper treatment, the condition can worsen over time, leading to complete immobility.

Hip AVN occurs when the blood supply to the femoral head, which is the ball part of the hip joint, is interrupted. This lack of blood flow causes the bone tissue to die, leading to the collapse of the femoral head and severe arthritis in the hip joint.

AVN of the hip can be a debilitating condition, resulting in significant pain and loss of function. Sadly, in nearly 80% of cases, patients require hip replacements due to late diagnosis. By the time they reach the third stage, hip replacement often becomes the only viable option, said Dr Arpit Tiwari (central India's leading joint replacement & orthopaedic surgeon).

It might take weeks or even months before you notice symptoms that indicate you have avascular necrosis (AVN).

Here are some symptoms that may develop over time, suggesting AVN:

* Pain that comes and goes, especially when you put pressure on the affected bone and then relieve the pressure.

* Pain that gradually worsens and joints that become stiff.

* Discomfort that persists even when you are not active.

* Difficulty moving the affected joint.

* A noticeable limp, especially if AVN affects your hips.

* Discomfort in the groin area if the hip joint is affected.

* Trouble climbing stairs, standing, or walking.

* Increasingly severe arthritic symptoms in the affected joint as the condition progresses.

* Pain that does not improve with rest or pain relievers.

* Pain that makes walking or other movements difficult.

* Limping without a clear cause.

Also, there are several myths about Hip AVN that can cause unnecessary fear and anxiety. Let's address some of these:

* Myth: Hip AVN is untreatable.

* Fact: While Hip AVN is a serious condition, it is treatable with the right medical interventions. Techniques like M3R offer hope and effective solutions for patients.

* Myth: Surgery for Hip AVN is always highly invasive and requires long recovery times.

* Fact: The M3R Technique is minimally invasive, meaning smaller incisions and quicker recovery times. Many patients can start walking within a day of the surgery.

* Myth: Hip replacement surgery means giving up normal activities forever.

* Fact: With the M3R Technique, patients can return to their normal activities much sooner. With proper care and rehabilitation, they can lead active, fulfilling lives.

However, modern medical advancements have introduced effective treatments that can significantly improve the quality of life for those suffering from Hip AVN. One such ground-breaking treatment is the M3R Technique.

The M3R Technique, which stands for Minimal Invasive, Rapid Rehabilitation Recovery, is a revolutionary approach to treating Hip AVN. This technique, developed and patented by Dr. Arpit Tiwari, from Jyoti Hospital, Indore. It is designed to provide maximum benefits with minimal invasion. It aims to restore mobility quickly and effectively, allowing patients to return to their daily lives much sooner than traditional methods.

The M3R Technique involves a minimally invasive surgical procedure that targets the affected hip joint. Unlike traditional hip replacement surgeries that require large incisions and extensive recovery times, the M3R Technique uses smaller incisions, which means less trauma to the surrounding tissues. This results in reduced pain and a faster healing process.

One of the key benefits of the M3R Technique is the rapid rehabilitation and recovery it offers. Patients can begin their rehabilitation process almost immediately after surgery. This quick recovery is beneficial for maintaining muscle strength and joint function, which helps prevent complications and ensures a smoother, faster return to normal activities.

Our team recently had the opportunity to speak with Dr. Arpit Tiwari, central India's Leading Joint Replacement Surgeon who also received Best Joint Replacement Surgeon of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh by a renowned media group & 2022 Global HealthCare Awards in Mumbai for his ground-breaking work and the impact of his innovative techniques on patients' lives.

Dr Tiwari explained, "Every surgery presents its own set of challenges, but the satisfaction of seeing patients regain their mobility and quality of life makes it all worthwhile. I've done over 12,000 successful surgeries in the past decade and my goal has always been to push the boundaries of what's possible in orthopaedic surgery and to provide patients with the best possible outcomes. "

With a commitment to advancing orthopaedic care and a compassionate approach to patient care, doctors like Dr Arpit Tiwari are trusted and respected names in medicine.

Surgical Techniques like M3R not only offer a solution to the physical challenges posed by Hip AVN but also address the emotional and psychological aspects of recovery, ensuring a holistic approach to patient care.

Hip AVN can be a debilitating condition, but with the right treatment, patients can regain their mobility and quality of life. The M3R Technique is a ground-breaking approach that offers rapid recovery and minimal invasion. By dispelling myths and providing effective treatment options, Dr. Tiwari and his team are making a significant impact in the field of orthopaedic surgery, offering hope and healing to countless patients. If you or a loved one is suffering from Hip AVN, exploring the M3R Technique could be the first step towards a pain-free, active life.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor