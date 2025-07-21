"How the Wealthy Borrow to Win" Book Launched by CA Vishnu Gupta & CA Prakhar Gupta in Indore With 400+ Business Leaders

VMPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 21: CA Vishnu Gupta and CA Prakhar Gupta launched their debut book "How the Wealthy Borrow to Win" amidst an audience of 400+ business owners, CAs, and dignitaries.

The evening opened with the ceremonial unveiling, followed by a keynote where the authors decoded the strategies wealthy entrepreneurs use to raise capital confidently turning debt into a growth lever, not a distress move.

The event drew guests not only from Indore, but also from Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Assam, Bangalore, Pondicherry, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Jabalpur, Bhopal, Raipur, Surat, Gurugram, Jaipur, and even abroad.

CA Vishnu Gupta, a veteran of 30+ years in funding, has guided some of Central India's most iconic business journeys with his strategic clarity, ethical foundations, and mastery of banking systems. From conducting high-impact audits to enabling multi-crore corporate funding, his voice carries rare credibility. He shared, "Funding is not about documents. It's about clarity, timing, and trust."

CA Prakhar Gupta, at a mere age of 25, brings fresh energy & insight. An All-India Ranker in CA, IIM Indore Executive alumni & former EY associate, he represents new lens of financial strategy. "Borrowing isn't risky. Borrowing without structure is," he shared. With sharp articulation & grounded empathy, he now leads VSP Consultant's mission to help 10,000 businesses unlock capital with confidence.

The book launch also featured keynote addresses from Chief Guests: Shri Suresh Prabhu, India's former Union Minister across Railways, Power, Commerce and Civil Aviation a statesman respected globally for his clarity and vision. Shri Vinod Agrawal ji, Managing Director, Agrawal Coal Corporation, and a stalwart industrialist.

How the Wealthy Borrow to Win is a practical guide for entrepreneurs who want to design debt with foresight. It simplifies lender logic, breaks common myths, and introduces structured thinking around capital. With case studies, checklists, and mental models, it equips ambitious founders to raise funds smartly, ethically, and effectively.

The book has already been endorsed by business and financial luminaries including Dilip Suryavanshi, Dilip Buildcon, Manoharlalji Agrawal, Haldiram's, Padma Shri CA T.N. Manoharan, Brij Mohan Sharma, Ex-Executive Director, Canara Bank.

The evening concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks, where the authors acknowledged their mentors, clients, team, and families and invited India's entrepreneurs to see finance not just as numbers, but as a mindset shift.

Explore more details on our website: https://vspindia.com/

Your next favourite read is just one click away: https://www.amazon.in/dp/936194682X

