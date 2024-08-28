How This Engineering Dropout Overcame Barriers To Start a Global Data Business From Burhanpur

Murtaza Amin’s journey from a small-town engineering student to the founder of a global data firm is a testament to the power of unconventional paths and the potential of small-town entrepreneurship.

Given your unconventional path, what inspired you to drop out of engineering and delve into the world of internet and data?

I grew up in the small town of Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh. After finishing school, I went on to study engineering at a tier three college in Jalgaon, Maharashtra from 2009 to 2011. But everything changed when I decided to attend a startup event in Mumbai called Head Start. I had heard that Headstart was a game-changer. The event was filled with entrepreneurs pitching their ideas. I realized how powerful the internet could be and how it could open up new opportunities. That's when I decided to drop out and follow a different path.

This led me to join PriceBaba. Over the next year, I worked as a data steward and learned a lot about data—where it comes from, how to use it effectively for growth, and its importance in areas like sales analytics, marketing, and compliance. This led me to starting up BizProspex, which I have been running for the past 11 years. We are HQed out of Burhanpur and have an office in Nagpur.

Why did you decide to set up out of a small city like Burhanpur instead of startup hubs like Bangalore and Gurgaon? What were the challenges you faced?

The primary motivation behind setting up in Burhanpur was to address the scarcity of job opportunities in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Smaller towns like Burhanpur don’t have many employment opportunities for the youth. Setting up our headquarters in Burhanpur has not just been cost efficient, but we've also been successful in creating job opportunities.. On average, our employees earn more than they would in other opportunities available in Burhanpur. We didn’t face any problems while setting up in Burhanpur. All our customers are international clients. Even the Indian companies we work with are focused on international markets. So whether we’re in Bangalore or Burhanpur, it doesn’t matter to them.

Can you tell us what BizProspex actually does?

BizProspex was founded in 2013 to help companies make the most of their data. For Walmart, we facilitated their successful entry into the Chinese market through tailored market research. We implemented skip tracing services for Merril Lynch, enhancing their client outreach and retention strategies. We partnered with Stirista LLC, a leading Data as a Service (DaaS) company valued at $100M with $30M in sales. Our collaboration focused on leveraging data insights to enhance their marketing strategies and customer engagement efforts.

Below are some of the services we offer :

Regulatory Compliance Data: We provide companies with comprehensive global sanctions data, which includes information on individuals and entities listed under various international sanctions. This helps businesses conduct efficient due diligence processes.

Tech Insights: We provide detailed information on the technology used by different businesses, especially in areas like ERP, CRM, eCommerce, and server software.

Investment Data: We provide global investment data, including details on funding rounds, acquisitions, and investor information, ideal for market research and analysis. By combining this financial data with AI and machine learning models, we offer businesses a deep understanding of the market landscape within any industry.

Event Networking: Our global database of event exhibitors and attendees helps companies connect with important industry players exhibiting their offerings at leading events around the world, ultimately enhancing business growth.

What advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs from small towns?

I would suggest them to identify a problem that’s closer to their heart and work on it. It doesn’t matter where you come from, what your background is, the internet has leveled the playing field, making it possible to create impact from anywhere.

How can India harness the potential of data to create more jobs and economic opportunities in tier-II and tier-III cities?

Data has the potential to transform and change the life of millions. Our government could use data to improve services, create jobs, and boost local businesses. Data even has potential to transform agriculture, healthcare, and other sectors. It can be used to identify opportunities for job creation, monitor employment trends, and provide insights that help local businesses grow.

What role do you see yourself playing in the development of the startup ecosystem in India, especially in smaller cities?

My goal is to empower individuals to turn their ideas into reality and contribute to India's economic growth. We want to provide meaningful opportunity to more people in tier 2 and tier 3 towns of the country.