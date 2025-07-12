How to Become an Authorized Person with SMC: Know the Eligibility and Key Benefits

New Delhi [India], July 11: Want to make your career in the stock market, but not interested in taking a long list of exams or certifications, and do not want to be involved in the intricacies around getting a stockbroker registration? There is an easy way out for this, and you can become an authorized person with a stockbroker. It's like becoming a registered agent of a broker and selling their products to earn commissions.

This blog will cover the step-by-step process to become an authorized person with SMC Global, the eligibility criteria, and the key benefits of this.

Steps to Become an Authorized Person with SMC

To start with, it is important to consider the SEBI-registered stockbroker so that there are no chances of fraudulent practices and ensure a high level of authenticity. SMC Global Securities, with over three decades of experience in the financial services industry, perfectly matches all these standards. So, let's know the steps on how to become an authorized person with SMC.

Visit the SMC Global Securities website and enter your name, email address, mobile number, and city. You will get a quick call from the SMC helpdesk, and the checklist of pre-requisite documents will be shared with you. After this, you need to submit the required documents along with the registration amount cheque. Once the document is verified and payment is successfully received, the partner code will be generated and will be shared with you. After this, you can start with your practice as the authorized person of SMC.

Eligibility to Become an Authorized Person with SMC

Here are some of the checkboxes you need to tick to become an authorized person with SMC Global Securities:

1. Age and Education Qualification

The minimum age to apply for the authorized person profile with SMC is 18 years. For an education qualification, you have to be 10 + 2 passed or have a Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC). Apart from this, you can also have a minimum of two years of experience as an employee or dealer in the capital market.

You should have an advanced level of knowledge of how financial markets work and their key products, such as equity, mutual funds, IPOs, etc. You should also be aware of the global financial markets and the latest events that can affect the Indian market.

2. List of Documents

There are certain documents you need to submit for consideration as an SMC Authorized Person. The list includes Aadhaar Card, Pan Card, education certificates, residential and office address proofs, four photographs, and a CA reference letter. All of these documents must be attested by a CA or Notary.

3. Infrastructure Support

There are certain infrastructure requirements that need to be fulfilled to provide smooth services for SMC customers. There should be at least 250 to 500 sq. ft of office space (prime location is preferred). There should be a telephone line with a voice logger, a workstation with VSAT or broadband connection, and a strong network connection to set up a back-office trading terminal.

Key Benefits of Becoming an SMC Authorized Person

SMC Global Securities has partnered with more than 2,500 authorized persons or franchises who have catered to over 2 million customers by offering different investment products and services. Here are some of the key benefits you can expect by becoming an SMC Authorized Person:

1. Wide Range of Product Offerings

As an SMC Authorized Person, you get access to a wide range of financial products such as equity, derivatives, mutual funds, commodities, currencies, insurance, retail loans, and portfolio management services. This will help you to meet the diverse needs of investors and help you grow your business.

2. Cutting-Edge Apps and Tools

You will get access to SMC Global Securities' new-age investing apps, such as SMC ACE App for mobile trading, and SMC e-KYC for opening a Demat account in just 15 minutes.

Apart from this, you can also access the research and trading tools like Autotrender and Algo trading. You will also get access to the SMC Easy Go Plus application for back office use, helping you easily track payouts and clients.

3. Continuous Training Sessions

You will receive regular training and skill development sessions from SMC, thereby helping you to stay updated with the latest market trends, regulations, and new product offerings.

4. Marketing Support

SMC supports its partners with marketing materials, branding, and promotional strategies, which will help them attract and retain clients effectively.

5. Investor Seminars

You can attract customers through the SMC investor awareness seminars conducted by market experts. This will help you build credibility and expand your client base through financial education.

6. Expert Research Support

You will get access to in-depth research reports, technical and fundamental analysis, and timely investment insights from SMC's research team to better support your clients in making robust investment decisions.

7. Commission-based Earnings

You can earn attractive commissions ranging from 40% to 80% of the total business generated. The commission rate can increase if there are higher sales and better product mix offerings to the customers.

Conclusion

Whether you are just a finance enthusiast who loves to guide people through various investment options or a digital influencer who can leverage your audience base to attract customers, you are the right fit to be the SMC Authorized Person. If you are looking to brush up on your finance skills and want to capitalize on upcoming market opportunities, then read the SMC financial blogs to stay updated with the latest market news, equity analysis, mutual funds, IPOs, and much more.

About the Author: I am Sheetal Goel, working as a content writer at SMC Global Securities. I hold 5+ years of experience in financial research and writing. As an Economics graduate and MBA (Finance), I possess the right skills to craft valuable blogs and make finance easy for readers.

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational purposes and does not intend to advise or recommend any sort of investment or platform.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor