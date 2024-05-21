ATK

New Delhi [India], May 21: Whether you want to conduct a background check of the vehicle owner or are planning to buy a second-hand vehicle, it's easier to do so through the vehicle number plate. Yes, you have got us right; you can now check vehicle owner details by number plate right from the comfort of your home. Wondering how? Then, scroll through the section to learn more.

When Do You Need to Check Vehicle Owner Details?

There are several scenarios when you will have to check vehicle owner details, such as the following:

* Hit and Run: In case of a hit and run accident, it is vital to have the exact details of the vehicle owner so that you can file an FIR. So, in this situation, you should take a picture of the number plate of the vehicle responsible for the accident. Doing so will make the process of getting owner details through the number plate easier.

* Buying Second-hand Vehicle: When buying a second-hand vehicle, you should have the authentic details of the existing vehicle owner. If you do not have the correct owner information, you should simply fetch the owner details using the vehicle number plate. This will also ensure transparency in the vehicle transfer process.

How to Check Vehicle Owner Details by Number Plate on Parivahan?

Here is how you can check vehicle owner details on the Parivahan website through the registration number:

- Go to the official website of Parivahan

- Click on 'informational services' and then from the drop-down menu select 'know your vehicle details'

- If you are an existing user, log in through your credentials; otherwise, create a new account

- Next, enter the vehicle registration number and captcha and click on 'VAHAN search'

- Finally, you will see a screen where you will be able to get detailed information about the vehicle owner as well as vehicle information

How to Check Vehicle Owner Details by Number Plate on ACKO?

With ACKO, you can check the vehicle owner's details in the following manner:

ACKO App

- Download the ACKO app on your mobile phone

- Login on the app through your mobile number

- Click on the 'discover' section that appears on the bottom of the screen and then click on 'vehicle info' from the dropdown menu

- Provide the vehicle registration number and click on black arrow to proceed further

- Finally, you will be able to see vehicle owner details along with make and model, fuel type, registration date of the vehicle, etc

ACKO Website

* Go to the RTO page and click on 'check vehicle details'

* Next, provide the vehicle registration number

* Then, enter your mobile number and validate it through the OTP received on your mobile

* Finally, when the OTP is verified, you will be able to view the vehicle owner details on the screen

Other Information You Can Get Through Vehicle Number Plate

Whether you want to check PUC or any other details, you can easily do so with the vehicle number plate. Here is a list of things that you can check through the vehicle number plate or registration number:

* Vehicle registration date

* Make and model

* Fuel type of vehicle

* Road tax details

* Insurance expiry date

* Vehicle fitness certificate expiry date

* RC status

* Emission norm details

So, if you want to get any of these details, just utilise the vehicle registration number and get all of these at your fingertip.

Summing Up

Thus, it is easy to check the vehicle owner details by number plate especially in case of hit and run accidents or when you want to buy a second-hand vehicle. You can also get other vehicle related details through its registration number or number plate.

