How to Crack UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 in 5 Months?

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 24: The UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) is the gateway to prestigious administrative services in India. While the journey is long and demanding, the Prelims stage acts as the crucial first hurdle. Cracking it in just 5 months seems like a daunting task, but with the right approach and unwavering dedication, it's definitely achievable.

Month 1: Laying the Foundation

* Syllabus and Previous Year Papers: Deep dive into the UPSC syllabus and analyze at least the last 10 years' question papers. Identify recurring themes, question types, and weightage given to different sections.

* Resource Selection: Choose trusted, concise NCERTs for foundation building in History, Geography, Polity, and Economy. Supplement them with reliable reference UPSC books.

* Current Affairs Blitz: Start reading a daily current affairs digest and a monthly magazine. Track relevant news topics, government initiatives, and Supreme Court judgments.

Month 2: Building the Core

* Subject Mastery: Focus on core subjects like History, Polity, and Geography. Divide each week into manageable chunks, dedicating specific days to each subject. Make thorough notes and mind maps to consolidate your understanding.

* MCQ Practice Begins: Start practicing MCQs from reliable sources like Oswaal's UPSC Powerbank (MCQs) series. These books offer 1000+ MCQs, crisp revision mind maps, and detailed explanations for concept clarity.

* Time Management is Key: Create a realistic daily and weekly schedule, allocating time for each subject, current affairs, and practice. Stick to it religiously, but be flexible to adjust based on your progress.

Recommended Links:

UPSC Books for 2024 Exam - Click Here

UPSC Previous Year Solved Papers for 2024 Exam - Click Here

UPSC NCERT One for All for 2024 Exam - Click Here

UPSC Mock Test Sample Papers for 2024 Exam - Click Here

UPSC Power Bank (MCQs) for 2024 Exam - Click Here

UPSC Syllabus for 2024 Exam - Click Here

UPSC Notes for 2024 Exam - Click Here

Month 3: Expanding Horizons

* Optional Subject Kickoff: Choose your optional subject wisely, considering your interest and existing knowledge. Start with NCERTs and gradually move to subject-specific books recommended by toppers or institutes.

* CSAT Focus: Don't ignore the CSAT qualifying paper. Dedicate at least 30 minutes daily to practicing reasoning and comprehension passages. Oswaal UPSC CSE 15 Mock Test Papers General Studies Paper-II (CSAT) book can be a valuable resource.

* Mock Test Mania: Begin taking mock tests every fortnight, simulating the real exam environment. Analyze your performance, identify weak areas, and work on improving your accuracy and speed.

Month 4: Revision and Sharpening

* Revision Frenzy: Revise your notes, mind maps, and key points from NCERTs and reference books. Flashcards can be helpful for quick memorization of important dates and facts.

* UPSC Mock Test Papers: Increase the frequency of UPSC mock test papers to weekly or bi-weekly. Focus on analyzing and improving your time management, question selection, and accuracy in each subject.

* Stay Calm and Focused: Stress and anxiety can be your enemies. Practice yoga or meditation, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and surround yourself with positive people.

Month 5: Peak Performance and Final Touch

* Last-Minute Boost: Revise important formulas, key current affairs updates, and frequently asked questions.

* Stay Informed: Keep yourself updated with current events until the very last day.

* Believe in Yourself: Trust your hard work, preparation, and positive attitude. Go into the exam with confidence and a clear mind. Remember, success is earned, not just wished for.

Oswaal's UPSC Powerbank (MCQs) Bank: Your All-in-One Prelims Companion

Crack the UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 with Oswaal's UPSC Powerbank (MCQs) series, your one-stop solution for comprehensive question practice and revision. These books offer:

* 1000+ MCQs to cover the entire syllabus and latest exam trends.

* Crisp Revision Mind Maps for quick retention of key points.

* Valuable Exam Insights with Unit-wise Flash Facts on all important points.

* Concept Clarity with Detailed Explanations for every question.

* 100% Exam Readiness with Subject Analysis videos by UPSC Experts.

With dedication, the right strategy, and Oswaal Books UPSC Powerbank as your companion, conquer the UPSC CSE Prelims in 5 months and embark on your journey to achieving your dream career. Remember, success is within your grasp!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor