How To Ensure The Jewellery You Buy Is Authentic: Look For These 3 Major Certifications Or Hallmarks!

Bawa Diamond Carousel

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 30: Jewellery is a valuable asset, making it vital to ensure its authenticity and properties before investing in it. We often come across terminologies about certifications and hallmarks but only a few of us are cognizant of the necessary knowledge around it. This makes it a precarious experience to shop for jewellery.

Striving to offer the finest and assured quality of gold and diamond jewellery for men and women since the year 1928, today Bawa Jewellers Kirti Nagar offers the lowest gold rate in India. Bawa Jewellers preserves reliability among customers by maintaining high and assured quality standards, with all collections having an IGI certification, BIS and HUID numbered hallmark for gold certification, polished craftsmanship, guaranteed insurance and a wide range of designs to choose from.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the significant certifications that need to be looked at when buying any jewellery.

BIS Hallmark (Bureau of Indian Standard):

To certify the purity of the precious yellow metal gold in India, one needs to check for the BIS Hallmark. It is an initiative by the Indian Government to ensure reliability in the quality of the product for both, the consumer looking to buy gold jewellery as well as the jeweller procuring and selling it. The BIS Hallmark engraved on the gold comprises the purity of gold, BIS logo, Assay centre and jeweller’s identification mark.

Bawa Jewellers maintains reliability among consumers by offering 100% BIS Hallmarked gold jewellery.

Hallmark Unique Identification Number (HUID):

Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number is a six digit Alphanumeric code consisting of numbers and letters. This is a unique number given to every piece of jewellery when it is hallmarked. The purpose of HUID number is to give every piece of gold jewellery a distinct identity to allow traceability and ensure authenticity.

BIS and HUID numbers are mandated by the Indian government for any gold jewellery to be hallmarked. The two certifications work together to ensure utmost authenticity that Bawa Jewellers never compromises on.

To verify your gold’s authenticity, download the BIS Care App. on your phone and enter the 6 digit HUID number. On successful verification, details like the Jeweller who got it hallmarked and their details, Assaying and Hallmarking Centre and its details, type of article, date of hallmarking and purity shall appear.

IGI (International Gemological Institute):

An alternative, yet just as reliable, certification for the authenticity of solitaires is the International Gemological Institute (IGI). One of the top gemological institutes, IGI’s detailed reports on gemstones are composed of the diamond count on your diamond jewellery as well as the cut, color, clarity and weight of every piece of diamond.

All collections at Bawa Jewellers come with an IGI certification making it an immensely trusted shopping experience for consumers who wish to buy certified diamond jewellery.

To verify your jewel’s authenticity, you may enter the summary no. on its certification under “Verify your report” on the official website of International Gemological Institute. Acquiring an electronic copy of your certification means the success of your verification process.

Here were some imperative hallmarks and certifications one must verify at all times when buying jewels. From men’s diamond rings to gold ladies kada, every piece of jewellery has the essential certifications with 100% secure payments at Bawa Jewellers which makes a shoppers’ confidence in quality, services, as well as designs continual.

