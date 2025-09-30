How to Improve Egg Quality for IVF: Expert Guidance from Omya Fertility

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 30: When it comes to in-vitro fertilization (IVF), one of the most important factors influencing success is the quality of a woman's eggs. Healthy eggs not only improve the chances of fertilization but also increase the likelihood of developing healthy embryos that can lead to pregnancy. While age and genetics play a role, there are several steps women can take to support and enhance their egg quality before beginning an IVF cycle. At Omya Fertility, our team of specialists has over two decades of experience in helping women optimize their fertility, and we believe that with the right guidance, many women can significantly improve their chances of success.

Why Egg Quality Matters in IVF

The egg is the starting point of life. During IVF, eggs are retrieved from the ovaries and fertilized with sperm in a laboratory. If the eggs are not healthy enough, they may not fertilize properly or may stop developing into viable embryos. Poor egg quality is one of the most common reasons for failed IVF cycles, especially in women above the age of 35.

High-quality eggs, on the other hand, are more likely to produce genetically normal embryos, which have a better chance of implanting in the uterus and resulting in a healthy pregnancy. This is why improving egg health is a central focus at Omya Fertility before starting treatment.

Lifestyle Modifications to Improve Egg Quality

1. Balanced Nutrition

A nutrient-rich diet can have a powerful impact on egg health. Foods high in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals help protect eggs from oxidative stress, a key factor that damages cells.

* Eat more plant-based foods: Include leafy greens, berries, nuts, seeds, and whole grains.

* Healthy fats: Omega-3 fatty acids from fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds improve cellular function and hormone production.

* Protein intake: Lean protein from eggs, legumes, and dairy helps maintain hormone balance and egg development.

At Omya Fertility, our doctors often recommend personalized diet plans to women preparing for IVF.

2. Maintain a Healthy Weight

Being significantly underweight or overweight can disrupt hormone levels and ovulation, directly affecting egg quality. Aiming for a healthy Body Mass Index (BMI) before IVF helps improve ovarian response to fertility medications.

3. Exercise in Moderation

Regular physical activity enhances blood circulation to the ovaries and improves overall metabolic health. However, excessive or intense workouts can increase stress hormones, which may negatively impact ovulation. Light to moderate exercise, such as yoga, walking, or swimming, is ideal.

4. Reduce Stress

Emotional stress is closely linked with hormonal imbalances. Practices such as meditation, deep breathing, or counseling can help reduce stress levels. At Omya Fertility, we offer counseling support for couples undergoing fertility treatments, as mental well-being is as important as physical readiness.

5. Quit Smoking and Limit Alcohol

Toxins from cigarettes and alcohol can damage the DNA in eggs, accelerating ovarian aging. Quitting these habits before IVF is crucial for improving both egg quality and overall reproductive health.

Medical Support to Enhance Egg Quality

While lifestyle changes lay the foundation, medical interventions can further support egg development. At Omya Fertility, we combine cutting-edge technology with personalized treatment strategies.

1. Fertility Supplements

Doctors often prescribe supplements such as:

* Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10): Improves mitochondrial function, giving eggs more energy to mature.

* Vitamin D and B-complex vitamins: Support hormone balance and ovarian health.

* DHEA (Dehydroepiandrosterone): May benefit women with diminished ovarian reserve.

It is important to take these under medical supervision, as dosage and suitability vary for each patient.

2. Optimizing Hormonal Balance

Hormonal irregularities such as thyroid dysfunction or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can affect egg quality. Omya Fertility conducts detailed evaluations to detect and correct hormonal imbalances before beginning IVF cycles.

3. Advanced Laboratory Support

A state-of-the-art IVF lab environment is essential for protecting and nurturing eggs once they are retrieved. At Omya Fertility, our labs maintain stringent quality controls, ensuring that eggs are handled in optimal conditions that preserve their integrity.

4. Ovarian Rejuvenation Therapies

Some patients may benefit from emerging techniques like Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, which is being explored for its potential to improve ovarian function. Omya Fertility stays updated with global research to provide safe and effective advanced treatments where appropriate.

Age and Egg Quality: What You Should Know

Age is a natural factor that influences egg health. Women are born with a finite number of eggs, and both the number and quality decline with age, especially after 35. While this process cannot be reversed, proactive steps can help slow down the decline.

For younger women (below 35), focusing on nutrition, supplements, and lifestyle changes may be sufficient to boost egg quality. For women over 35, a more comprehensive approachincluding early consultation with fertility specialists, advanced stimulation protocols, and embryo freezingmay be recommended.

At Omya Fertility, we tailor strategies based on the patient's age, ovarian reserve, and medical history, maximizing the likelihood of IVF success.

Emotional Preparedness and Support

Improving egg quality isn't only about biologyit's also about mindset. IVF can be an emotional journey, and the stress can sometimes hinder treatment progress. At Omya Fertility, we encourage patients to take a holistic approach: staying positive, seeking counseling when needed, and building a support system with family and friends.

Why Choose Omya Fertility

With over 20 years of experience and centers across India and Nepal, Omya Fertility has been a trusted name for thousands of couples. Our approach goes beyond medical treatmentwe guide patients on diet, lifestyle, supplements, and emotional well-being before they begin IVF.

* An expert team of fertility specialists, including Dr. Seema Bajaj and Dr. Ashima Asnani.

* Personalized treatment plans for every patient.

* High success rates, supported by advanced lab technologies.

* Ethical practices in line with international standards.

By combining science with compassion, Omya Fertility ensures that couples are fully preparedphysically and emotionallyfor their IVF journey.

