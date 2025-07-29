How to Layer Niacinamide Serum in Your Daily Skincare Routine

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 29: Skincare enthusiasts are always on the lookout for multi-functional products. One product that has impressed many is Niacinamide face serum. It tackles everything from breakouts to dullness without overwhelming or irritating the skin.

These serums have become so popular that they accounted for a revenue share of approximately 62% in 2023. But hoping on the trend and just slathering it on isn't going to work if you're after that stunning glow. You will need to use the right way to achieve the desired outcomes.

Here's a step-by-step guide to layering a Niacinamide Serum.

Step 1: Begin with Cleansing

All the serums in the world are wasted if you're applying them on a dirty face. You want a gentle cleanser that rids your skin of oil, sweat and leftover makeup without stripping it. If your face feels tight after cleansing, the cleanser might be too harsh.

A potent cleanser removes dirt, dead cells, and impurities from the dermis, ensuring better absorption of your serum or treatments. Skipping this step impacts the efficacy of your active-infused formulae.

Step 2: Toner Comes Next (If You Use One)

Toners help in removing residues of dirt, impurities, and SPF that the cleanser couldn't get rid of. If you use one, keep it simple. Use a product that is hydrating, alcohol-free, and refreshing.

Think of it as a cushion between cleansing and the real action.

Step 3: Now, Bring in the Niacinamide Face Serum

Take a few drops of your Niacinamide face serum. Two to three is enough. Either drop it straight onto your face or into your palm. But if you are applying it directly onto your face, make sure the dropper doesn't touch your face. Use your fingertips to gently dab the formula onto your skin. Use a light hand to avoid stress or strain on the skin.

Allow the serum 2-3 minutes to completely infuse into your skin before applying moisturizer.

Quick tip: If you're using more than one serum, always apply the lightest one first. Niacinamide is usually quite watery, so it should be among the first things to go on.

Step 4: Lock It In with Moisturiser

A good oil free moisturiser seals in the Niacinamide molecules while hydrating the skin. Don't skip this step even if your skin feels okay. Moreover, a moisturizing formula helps offset any accidental inflammation while upholding overall skin health.

Step 5: Finish with Sunscreen (Morning Only)

If it's daytime, apply a generous layer of SPF. While Niacinamide extends several benefits to the skin, it might lead to photosensitivity. A broad-spectrum sunscreen ensures long-lasting protection against UV rays, preventing episodes of burns, tanning, and more.

Go for something lightweight but effective. Choose at least SPF 30. And yes, even if you're indoors or it's cloudy, sunscreen is a must.

What About Night-Time?

Use a thicker, creamier moisturizer to tackle the dramatic moisture loss through the barrier at night. Some people like adding an oil or overnight mask. That's totally fine, as long as your Niacinamide face serum went on first and had time to settle in.

Final Words

Layering skincare isn't about piling on a hundred products. It's about knowing what goes where and why. When you apply your Niacinamide face serum at the right point in your routine, your skin gets to reap its maximum benefits. It's not just about using the serum, it's about using it smartly.

So next time you reach for that bottle, follow all the steps and get ready to see your skin start to glow and smooth out.

