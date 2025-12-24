How Two Women Are Working to Modernize India's Radiology Systems

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 24: Every medical diagnosis is built on data. A significant part of that data comes from radiology. Yet while imaging technology has advanced rapidly, the digital systems that manage images, reports, and workflows inside radiology centers have largely remained unchanged. This gap between modern machines and legacy software is what led to the founding of Medtatvaa.

The impact of this gap is most visible in long-term care. Consider a patient with a slow-growing meningioma near the optic nerve. Even years after surgery, the condition requires periodic MRIs and neurological follow-ups. Each consultation depends on access to historical scans and reports. In practice, that often means patients and families carrying CDs, paper files, and fragmented records across hospitals. Continuity of care is still manual.

Medtatvaa was built around a simple but often overlooked reality: radiology systems are not just about storage or reporting, they determine how quickly doctors can act and how smoothly patients move through care. Across India, imaging centers still rely on fragmented software, physical media, and manual handoffs, creating delays and operational strain at a time when patient volumes are only increasing.

This problem resonated deeply with Medtatvaa's two founders, who came to it from different paths but reached the same conclusion. Sneha Samaveda, trained in business in the United States, spent years working with early-stage startups in India and gaining exposure to healthcare venture building in New York. Through that experience, she saw how thoughtfully designed systems could transform complex industries. Each visit to an Indian imaging center reinforced a question that stayed with her: why was such a critical part of healthcare still running on outdated infrastructure?

At the same time, Supraja Srinivasan was encountering the issue from the inside. With over 12 years of experience building healthcare products and technology, including working with Siemens, she understood radiology systems at a technical level. She saw how inefficiencies in PACS, storage, and workflows directly affected radiologists and technicians. The technology to do better existedbut it wasn't reaching the centers that needed it most.

When the two connected, their conversations quickly moved beyond frustration, toward action. They recognized that modernizing radiology systems required both deep technical understanding and a clear view of how clinics operate at scale. Medtatvaa was formed to bring these perspectives together and focus on practical, system-level change.

That vision is now taking shape with the launch of DICOMDrive, Medtatvaa's flagship product. The platform enables imaging and scan centers to move to cloud-native operations, securely store images, and share images and reports digitally via WhatsApp, email, and SMS. By removing reliance on physical media and disconnected systems, DICOMDrive aims to improve turnaround times and everyday operational efficiency.

"We've digitised payments, travel, and public services, yet most healthcare records in India are still printed on paper. That gap can't continue," says Sneha Samaveda, Co-founder, Medtatvaa.

To ensure clinical relevance, Medtatvaa is guided by a medical advisory board that includes Dr. Sowjanya Bhyri, Director of Amruta Scan Center, Hyderabad, and a renowned ultrasound specialist. Her ongoing input helps ensure the platform reflects real-world radiology workflows and practitioner needs.

Looking ahead, Medtatvaa's vision extends beyond image storage and sharing. The company aims to build a comprehensive operating system for imaging and scan centers, bringing scheduling, billing, reporting, imaging, and referrals onto a single platform. In this future state, referral doctors will be able to access images seamlessly, and patients will have a dedicated portal to view and manage their scans digitally.

As healthcare in India becomes increasingly digital, Medtatvaa's founders believe this moment demands stronger foundational systems, not just new features. Their goal is to build infrastructure that radiology centers can rely on for the long term. In doing so, they hope to not only modernize an essential part of healthcare, but also demonstrate what's possible when women lead deeply technical, impact-driven companies in healthtech.

