How Vollsante Is Making Plant-Based Nutrition Mainstream

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: The world today, reeling under an epidemic of chronic diseases, is increasingly realizing the impact of dietary choices that affect not only human health but also environmental health.

Our food system initially focused too much on output at the expense of human and environmental health and has faced widespread backlash in the wake of the increasing burden of diet-related chronic diseases and co-morbidities. As per a study published in The Lancet, about one in five deaths globally were attributed to diet-related chronic diseases.

While plant-based diets are associated with lower risks of chronic diseases, they are being increasingly acclaimed as a better alternative to animal-based diets in the wake of the environmental sustainability crisis facing our planet as plant-based diets have both – a lower carbon footprint and lower water footprint than animal-based diets; producing 1 kg of meat requires 10 times more water than producing 1 kg of wheat.

Today, many large urban and affluent individuals are overfed but undernourished. Despite the advent of newer modern medicines, the epidemic of diet-related chronic diseases remains unimpeded. Prof. Satya Dev Tiwari, who had worked with Pharma MNCs for 2 decades, later as faculty at NMIMS School of Business Management, became a devout believer in `Food as Medicine' and `Nutritional Medicine.'

On a mission to integrate Food & Nutrition into healthcare with a focus on bringing plant-based diet & nutrition into the mainstream through its distinctive range of Functional Foods & Nutraceuticals, Satya went on to found Voll Sante Functional Foods & Nutraceuticals Pvt. Ltd. in July 2017.

Voll Sante's product philosophy has been rooted in twin concepts of `Food is Medicine' and `Nutritional Medicine' that focus on correcting macro & micro-nutrient deficiencies seen as one of the root causes of various diseases, unlike conventional medicine that treats symptoms with synthetic drugs and surgery.

Accordingly, Voll Sante is serving the growing plant-based diet & healthier snacking market with its range of tastier plant-based protein supplements such as Voll Pro Protein bars with added probiotics, prebiotics, and herbs besides more delicious and healthier millet-based cookies, savories, muesli and even superfruit-based amla barfi (a rich source of Vitamin C) for those with a sweet tooth.

What distinguishes Voll Sante is its impressive portfolio of Plant-based Nutraceuticals viz. Algae-based calcium supplement under the brand Calgal Plus. When most calcium supplements are derived from rocks, shells, or bones – sources that are not only poorly absorbed and may contain heavy metals but also unsuitable for vegetarians, Voll Sante chose instead to formulate Calgal Plus using red marine algae harvested from the pristine waters near Iceland and southern Ireland. This natural source offers calcium in a highly bioavailable form. Not only is Calgal Plus sourced right, but it is formulated better with vegetarian sources of Vitamin D3, Magnesium, and Vitamin K2-7, which work synergistically to ensure calcium is absorbed properly and directed to where it's actually needed – into the bones, rather than settling in arteries or soft tissues. This approach not only strengthens skeletal health but also reduces the risk of vascular calcification, a common concern with conventional calcium supplements. Calgal Plus – the country's top prescribed algal calcium supplement with a higher bioavailability and body-friendlier calcium source with USFDA GRAS status is Benefic, Balanced & Beyond Calcium.

Likewise, Voll Pro plant-protein powder is formulated with specified ingredients having supportive roles in fertility, pregnancy, and respiratory illnesses, including. Tuberculosis. Voll Sante is a registered Ni-Kshay Mitra under `Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' and regularly supports non-affording TB patients with its nutritional products free of cost.

Voll Sante's functional Oils of Black seed, Pumpkin seed, Moringa seed, Fenugreek, Turmeric, Ginger, and Garlic, filled in 100% vegetarian HPMC capsules, are rich sources of phytonutrients. The structural complexity and molecular diversity of plant-based specialized metabolites make them potential drug-like candidates and often safer than synthetic pharmaceuticals. Many phytonutrients have been linked to various health benefits in humans, including reduced risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, and also helpful in bone & joint health, building immunity, managing stress, sleep, virility, vitality, and improving cognitive function.

The real challenge was to introduce plant-based nutrition to the mainstream. To address this, Voll Sante has been innovative in its product development, creating tastier and more convenient on-the-go formats. These products are accessible through non-traditional channels for both healthcare professionals and consumers. Voll Sante's flagship campaign AHWAN (Actioning for Health & Wellness through Awareness of Nutrition), involving leading Dietitians as influencers, started targeting corporations, Hospital cafeterias, Colleges & Universities as well as Government channels to enhance reach, awareness, recommendation, and active consideration of plant-based nutrition.

Voll Sante, on a mission to make plant-based nutrition mainstream, is devoted to Full Health, Full Life for a healthier, happier world in harmony with a more sustainable future – Good for consumers, Good for farmers, and Good for the planet.

