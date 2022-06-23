How WebEngage is revolutionising customer engagement for D2C brands

is a new-age Retention Operating System, a single suite for marketers to store user data, provide actionable insights, and orchestrate omnichannel campaigns by leveraging user insights to provide a hyper-personalised end-user experience.

A leading full-stack Retention OS, WebEngage has been enabling multi-channel user engagement across the users' lifecycle through Web Messages. Listed below are three of the satisfied customers who have successfully used WebEngage's services to maximise their business output.

85 per cent Rise in business through Funnel Analysis

Like most e-commerce businesses, Clovia, one of India's leading lingerie brands was facing the issue of cart abandonment. In this particular problem, users add products to their cart but do not end up making a purchase.

According to a recent study, the average cart abandonment rate across industries is around 70 per cent, presenting an opportunity for e-commerce brands to recover a ton of revenue. Clovia wanted to make sure that the users landing on the platform are able to find the right product and push them to complete the transaction to drive more purchases.

They realised that there could be endless reasons why a user doesn't convert. One thing that is certain is that those who add items to the cart have a strong buying intent. Sometimes all they need is a timely and contextual nudge to finish the checkout process and make a transaction.

The process

The team at WebEngage conducted brainstorming sessions with the stakeholders at Clovia to get an in-depth understanding of the challenges, and to come up with a quick and customised solution.

Using WebEngage's funnel feature, a checkout funnel was created to analyse the behaviour of high-intent users over different time frames.

This helped the team at Clovia to ascertain the best time to send out cart abandonment campaigns and take corrective measures. To retain the existing users, Clovia surprised its users with a customised discount code that would be specially sent out on the user's birthday. The coupon code was sent via multi-channel user journeys and aided the team at Clovia to establish a stronger, more memorable personal connection with them.

Conversion up 20 per cent through web push and onsite notification

Zivame, one of India's largest lingerie marketplaces functioning in both online and offline space decided to concentrate on generating more revenue from existing users by giving them reasons to come back, rather than the acquisition of innumerable new users. This was done to keep marketing costs at bay and achieve steady growth in revenue.

So, Zivame used WebEngage's Journey Designer that targeted anonymous users, who dropped off from the product page, via two channels that is onsite notification and web push.

The process

The journey first checks, for 30 minutes, whether or not the user converts organically, post-viewing the product page. If the user doesn't convert, then the journey triggers a message. The message is to be sent via web push - so it checks for the user's reachability on that channel.

If the user is not reachable on web push (if it has been disabled manually), then the journey triggers an onsite notification.

25 per cent QoQ rise in orders placed with hyper-personalised emails

One of the primary growth metrics that Epigamia, a Mumbai-based Greek yoghurt brand wanted to boost was the total number of orders placed. This meant Epigamia aimed to nullify all the customer drop-offs at all the touchpoints during the purchase journey. The company also wanted to increase their repeat orders. That's when Epigamia decided to partner with WebEngage. Keeping their target audience in mind, Epigamia opted to begin with email marketing with WebEngage.

The process

WebEngage allowed Epigamia to engage users with tailored emails at the right moment, fostering brand loyalty. Backed by deep insights and intuitive features, WebEngage also enabled Epigamia to segment their users by their preferences and behaviour to engage them with contextual messages.

With WebEngage, Epigamia could also analyse the email campaigns against various performance indicators to understand the impact on user engagement, conversions and revenue.

