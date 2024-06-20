How Yoga & Walnuts May Enhance Heart Health

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 20: A healthy, nutritious and active lifestyle can go a long way in maintaining sound mental and physical health, and recent years have made us realize just how important it is to make health an utmost priority in our lives. So, this brings us to an important question: What does one do to stay fit and healthy in 2024? Integrative health coach Neha Ranglani has the answer: "A nutrition-rich diet, containing omega-3 ALA-rich walnuts, may help improve your cardiovascular health. Pair it up with yoga, which helps reduce stress, improve blood circulation, and control blood pressure levels, and you have a powerful combination for maintaining a healthy heart."

And we couldn't agree more! California walnuts, paired with the ancient practice of yoga offer complementary effects that can help not only our heart health but also our overall wellbeing.

Scroll down to read how yoga and walnuts benefit your heart:

1. Reduced stress

Yoga, an ancient Indian practice, involves a combination of body poses, breathwork, and meditation. This trio is known to be beneficial for our mind and body. Meanwhile, walnuts may help improve mood.(1) These wonder nuts may be associated with lower depression symptoms, greater interest in activities, higher energy levels, better concentration, and greater optimism.(2)

2. Promote weight management

Obesity is one of the major risk factors for heart disease, and hence, weight management is key to protecting one's self. Yoga and walnuts both promote weight management. A handful of walnuts contains 2.5g plant-based omega-3 ALA, 4g protein, 2g fiber, and several other essential nutrients.

Walnuts may have the potential to influence appetite hormones, suppressing hunger and making you feel satiated for longer. And if you feel full for longer, you avoid unnecessary and untimely cravings.(3)

3. Promote healthy gut

Studies suggest that walnuts enhance the growth of beneficial bacteria to ensure a healthy gut.(4) And a healthy gut may be linked to a variety of health benefits, including digestion, metabolism, and the immune system.(5) Meanwhile, yoga, through specific poses like Pavanamuktasana and Paschimottanasana, can help deal with symptoms of digestive disorders and improve overall gut health.

4. Improve cholesterol levels

Did you know: that eating walnuts may help reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) and increase good cholesterol (HDL) in our body?(6) And while walnuts do that, yoga also supports good cholesterol levels with its healthy lifestyle and weight management properties.

Now that you have read about a few of the many benefits of yoga and walnuts for heart health, how about starting your day with a handful of California walnuts and 10-15 minutes of yoga (to begin with)? Your body and mind will thank you for this holistic approach towards a healthier, happier you!

References:

1 Pribis P. Effects of Walnut Consumption on Mood in Young Adults-A Randomized Controlled Trial. Nutrients. 2016;8(11):668. doi:10.3390/nu81106682

2 Arab L, Guo R, Elashoff D. Lower Depression Scores among Walnut Consumers in NHANES. Nutrients. 2019;11(2):275. doi:10.3390/nu11020275

3 Stevenson JL, Paton CM, Cooper JA. Hunger and satiety responses to high-fat meals after high polyunsaturated fat diet: a randomized trial. Nutrition. 2017;41:14-23. doi:10.1016/j.nut.2017.03.008

4 Baer/USDA/Gut Health/Jun 01 2018, Parhofer/Univ Munich/Gut Health/Feb 22 2018, Lamendella/Penn State/Gut Health/Dec 18 2021 (citations noted below in Health Research section)

5 Wallace TC, Guarner F, Madsen K, et al. Human gut microbiota and its relationship to health and disease. Nutr Rev. 2011;69(7):392-403. doi: 10.1111/j.1753-4887.2011.00402

6 Guasch-Ferre M, Li J, Hu FB, et al. Effects of walnut consumption on blood lipids and other cardiovascular risk factors: an updated meta-analysis and systematic review of controlled trials. Am J Clin Nutr. 2018;108(1):174-187. doi: 10.1093/ajcn/nqy091.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor