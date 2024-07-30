How your driving record affects your car insurance premiums

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Kotak General Insurance, an insurance provider in India highlights how driving record affects car insurance premiums. Car insurance is an important aspect in India, that offers protection in the event of accidents or unforeseen circumstances. One of the most significant factors influencing car insurance premiums is the driver's record. Insurer tend to use driving records to assess risk and determine premium rates for drivers in India.

Understanding the driving record in India

A driving record is a comprehensive report of a driver's history on the road. It includes information on traffic violations, accidents, license suspensions, etc. This record serves as a key indicator of a driver's risk profile and is reviewed may be by insurer while setting premium rates.

How driving records affect insurance premiums in India

Traffic violations: Minor traffic violations, such as speeding tickets, failure to stop at a red light, etc. might lead to impact on premiums. While a single minor violation might not significantly impact rates, multiple offences might prompt insurer to raise premiums.

Major offences: Serious offences, including driving under the influence (DUI), reckless driving, and hit-and-run incidents, have a major impact on insurance premiums. These violations indicate high-risk behaviour, leading insurer to categorise the driver as high-risk and significantly increase premiums.

Accidents: At-fault accidents are a major factor in determining insurance premiums. Drivers with a history of causing accidents are considered higher risk, as they are more likely to file future claims.

License suspensions and revocations: Having a driver's license suspended or revoked due to traffic violations or other offences signals to insurer that the driver poses a high risk.

Clean driving record: A clean driving record with no violations or accidents might lead to lower premiums. Maintaining a clean record is one of the most effective ways to keep insurance costs down.

To wrap up

A driver's record is a significant factor in determining car insurance premiums in India. By maintaining a clean driving record and adopting safe driving practices, drivers can benefit from lower premiums and contribute to overall road safety.

About us

Established in 2015, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited is one of the youngest and one of the fastest growing non-life insurance segment in India, offering an array of products like Motor, Health, Home etc.

On 18th June, 2024 - Zurich Insurance Company Limited ("Zurich") announced the successful completion of acquiring 70 per cent stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited from Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, following the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

The combined entity will bring to the Indian market - Zurich and Kotak's collective commitment to trust, innovation, integrity, and customer service. In due course, the business will adopt a new brand that represents both Zurich and Kotak as shareholders.

Zurich is fully committed to fostering the development and expansion of India's insurance sector in keeping with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's (IRDAI) goal of achieving "Insurance for All" by 2047.

