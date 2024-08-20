HOWL Digital secures BSE Ltd's digital marketing mandate

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: HOWL Digital, a leading digital marketing agency, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the digital marketing mandate for BSE Ltd., Asia's oldest stock exchange, with a legacy spanning 150 years.

Following a competitive selection process, BSE Ltd. has chosen HOWL Digital as its marketing agency partner to transform the company and build on its legacy, making it relevant and contemporary for a younger audience.

The goal of this strategic partnership is to inform new investors about the various protection measures that have been implemented to ensure their safety and security in the investment landscape. In addition to this, the partnership also aims to increase awareness about BSE Ltd. among both new and existing users, thereby helping to expand the user base.

"We are honored to partner with the BSE Ltd. in this pivotal initiative. Our goal is to leverage our expertise in the BFSI space to amplify BSE's presence in the market. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to driving impactful and meaningful change through strategic digital communication," said Tufayl Merchant, Co-Founder & Business Director at HOWL Digital.

Through this collaboration, HOWL Digital will deploy a comprehensive digital marketing strategy that includes social media marketing, content creation, targeted campaigns, educational content and SEO to advise budding investors on safety measures and regulatory protections provided by BSE Ltd.

