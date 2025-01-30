HP India launches South India's First HP SMB Connect Centre in Kochi

VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 30: HP India has launched South India's first HP SMB Connect Centre in Kochi, Kerala. Shailesh Tripathi, Director, Commercial Channel, HP India Sales Pvt. Ltd, along with Ashish Agarwal, Country Manager, Commercial Channel, HP India Sales Pvt. Ltd, inaugurated the experience centre. The centre, which houses HP's extensive portfolio of commercial products and servicesincluding customized solutions, expert consultations, and interactive demonstrations is located on the 3rd floor of Oberon Mall, Edappally, Kochi.

The HP SMB Connect Experience Centre - Business growth Solutions is an extension of the commitment, helping businesses overcome challenges, embrace digital transformation, and achieve sustainable success. This innovative hub of latest tech and IT solutions is more than just a showcase of HP's products. It is a space for collaboration, consultation, and discovery which will serve as a one-stop solution for businesses to access cutting-edge technology, tailored solutions, and expert guidance to accelerate their business growth.

Speaking about the launch, Shailesh Tripathi, Director of Commercial Channel, HP India Sales Pvt. Ltd, said, "At HP, we understand the critical role SMBs play in driving India's economic growth. With the SMB Connect Centre in Kochi, we aim to empower businesses with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to thrive in an increasingly competitive market. This initiative reflects HP's commitment to India's growth story, combining innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric solutions to help SMBs achieve their ambitions."

The centre, which spans around 850 square feet, features products on display and includes dedicated experience areas, a Poly video conference room, and a peripherals and accessories section to provide customers with a comprehensive buying experience. The centre will also host networking events, workshops, and training programs to foster knowledge sharing and collaboration within the local SMB community. It aims to be a platform where businesses can connect, learn, and grow together.

As a longstanding partner in India's progress, HP is deeply committed to fostering innovation and supporting the nation's vision of becoming a global economic powerhouse. SMBs, which contribute nearly 30% of India's GDP and employ millions, are the engines driving this growth. Recognizing their pivotal role, HP has launched an experience centre for businesses.

About HP SMB Connect Centre

The HP SMB Connect Centre in Kochi is located on the 3rd floor of Oberon Mall, Edappally, Kochi. SMB owners, entrepreneurs, and partners are invited to explore how HP can help elevate their business to new heights. The HP SMB Connect Experience Centre - Business growth Solutions is an extension of this commitment, helping businesses overcome challenges, embrace digital transformation, and achieve sustainable success. This innovative hub of latest tech and IT solutions is more than just a showcase of HP's products. It is a space for collaboration, consultation, and discovery which will serve as a one-stop solution for businesses to access cutting-edge technology, tailored solutions, and expert guidance to accelerate their business growth.

Media Contact

* Josh Varghese | josh@davidsonpr.in | +91-95444 67120

* Alfaz Ahmed | alfaz.davidsonpr@gmail.com | +91-79947 75261

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor