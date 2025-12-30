HPCI India 2026 Continues to Define Standards in Home and Personal Care Ingredient Technology

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30: HPCI India, the country's leading exhibition and conference dedicated to ingredients, raw materials and formulation science for the home and personal care industry, returns for its 14th edition on 27 and 28 January 2026 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Recognised as India's flagship platform for the sector, HPCI convenes ingredient suppliers, product developers, applied scientists, manufacturers and business leaders driving the next phase of consumer product innovation.

A Sector Strengthened by Scale, Innovation and Evolving Consumer Demand

According to recent industry reports, the Indian beauty and personal care market was valued at approximately USD 31.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 48.7 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of around 5.1 percent. Growth is being fuelled by demand for premium, high-performance and multifunctional products across skin care, hair care, colour cosmetics and personal hygiene. As product development cycles shorten and regulatory expectations evolve, the market is becoming increasingly reliant on innovation-led ingredient sourcing, scientific validation and robust formulation capabilities.

India's Premier Exhibition for Home and Personal Care Ingredients

At the core of HPCI India is its specialised exhibition, designed exclusively for the home and personal care ingredients ecosystem. The 2026 edition will showcase the following emerging trends:

* Clean and compliant formulations aligned with evolving regulatory frameworks

* Biotechnology-driven active and functional ingredients

* Sensorial enhancement and multifunctional formulation design

* Smart, sustainable, and advanced natural ingredient solutions

Sonia Prashar, Managing Director, NuernbergMesse India, said, "HPCI India creates a structured environment where innovation, compliance and performance converge, helping the industry move from concept to commercially viable products with greater speed and confidence."

Conference and Technical Seminars Focused on Formulation Excellence

Complementing the exhibition is HPCI India's conference and technical seminar programme, curated to address the scientific, regulatory and application-level challenges facing the industry. Sessions will examine ingredient formulation, global home & personal care frameworks, and emerging industry trends.

The Innovation Zone - A Curated Platform for Breakthrough Technologies

The Innovation Zone remains a defining feature of HPCI India. This dedicated space highlights next-generation ingredient solutions, pre-launch developments and differentiated formulation concepts, enabling early evaluation of emerging technologies, benchmarking against global standards and informed decision-making across development pipelines.

A High-Value Environment for Collaboration and Industry Growth

The exhibition will feature formulation-ready innovations spanning bio-based surfactants, enzymatic detergent systems, advanced actives, talc alternatives, sensorial texture modifiers, fragrance technologies and sustainable home-care ingredients.

The platform attracts formulation, quality, regulatory and innovation teams from leading organisations including L'Oreal India, Hindustan Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Godrej Consumer Products, Colgate-Palmolive, Marico, Estee Lauder, Nykaa, Sugar Cosmetics and Tata Chemicals.

"Platforms like HPCI are no longer just marketplaces for ingredients," said Dilip Raghavan, Managing Director, Colour Publications. "They function as knowledge-led ecosystems where science, regulation and commercial realities intersect."

Reflecting on her experience at the previous edition, Akansha Singh, Research and Innovation, L'Oreal, said, "Sustainable innovation is shaping the future of beauty, and my session focused on alternative methods to animal testing while respecting planetary boundaries."

Registration Now Open

Visitor and exhibitor registrations for HPCI India 2026 are now open on the official website.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor