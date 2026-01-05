HPCL's Visakh Refinery residue upgradation facility commissioned with world's first LC-Max unit

New Delhi [India], January 5 : The Residue Upgradation Facility (RUF) at HPCL's Visakh Refinery was successfully commissioned on Sunday, establishing a new global benchmark as it features the world's first and largest LC-Max unit. Engineers India Limited (EIL), acting as the Project Management Consultant (PMC), oversaw the implementation of this landmark facility, which marks another first for the company in its six-decade history of managing mission-critical energy infrastructure.

The 3.55 MMTPA facility was developed as a core component of the Visakh Refinery Modernization Project (VRMP). According to a press release by the Engineers India Limited, the project ranks among the most complex residue processing facilities commissioned globally. While EIL provided end-to-end engineering and project management services throughout the project lifecycle, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) served as the EPC contractor for the installation.

"The facility deploys LC-Max technology, a world-first at this scale, enabling an exceptional 93% conversion of bottom-of-the-barrel residues into high-value distillates. This significantly enhances refinery margins, improves refining complexity, and maximizes value extraction from every barrel of crudealigned with India's growing energy demand," the release said.

The EIL release also noted that the successful commissioning of the facility reflects "seamless collaboration among HPCL, EIL, L&T, licensors, vendors, and project teams" who managed "unprecedented technological, logistical, and execution challenges". The project is positioned to serve as a global showcase for technology integration and domestic engineering capabilities.

The release said that the achievement strongly aligns with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat", demonstrating India's ability to conceptualize, engineer, and execute cutting-edge refining technologies domestically, while strengthening national energy security.

"The Residue Upgradation Facility at Visakh Refinery is poised to serve as a global showcase project, setting new benchmarks in technology integration, execution excellence, and indigenous capability in the refining sector," the release noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor