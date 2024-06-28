HR Learning Network Celebrates 5th Anniversary with Resounding Success, Highlighting Industry Accolades and Future of HR Practices

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 28: The HR Learning Network (HRLN), a flagship initiative by the Institute of Integrated Development and Research (IIDR), celebrated its 5th anniversary on Sunday, 16th June 2024 at the Hotel Hindustan International, bringing together over 120 HR professionals for a day of insightful discussions and networking. The event, conceptualised by Mr. Sayak Sarkar, Co-Founder, IIDR and the HR Learning Network, marked a significant milestone in the journey of HRLN. The lamp lighting ceremony was graced by distinguished guests such as Mr. Suprakash Das, Director, TCG CREST; Mr. Bhaskar Ghosh Dastidar, Chairman, Institute of Integrated Development & Research; and Mr. Somesh Dasgupta, Whole Time Director, India Power.

The celebration featured a series of panel discussions with esteemed speakers from various industries, including, Ms. Subhasri Sengupta, CHRO, Senco Gold and Diamonds; Mr. Debraj Roy, HR Head, Lux Industries; Mr. Samar Banerjee, CHRO, Star Cement; Mr. Anubrata Chatterjee, DGM HR, Anmol Industries; and Mr. Bodhisattva Banerjee, Managing Director, Bassetti India Pvt Ltd. These industry leaders shared their insights on current trends, challenges and innovations in the field of HR. The event also featured a keynote address by Ms. Anindita Dutta Paul, Head HR, Madhujayanti International Pvt Limited, who highlighted emerging trends and future directions in HR practices.

The event provided ample networking opportunities for attendees, fostering connections among HR professionals from diverse industries. The celebration also included a beautiful cake-cutting ceremony and a special anniversary segment that reflected on HRLN's achievements over the past five years.

Mr. Indrajit Ghosh Dastidar and Mr. Sayak Sarkar, Co-Founders, IIDR, expressed their gratitude to the dedicated team whose hard work and commitment have been instrumental in HRLN's success. Key team members include, Mr. Sowmya Narayan Chattoraj, Core Team, HRLN; Mr. Satyam Sengupta, Core Team, HRLN; Ms. Sangita Sarkar, Core Team, HRLN; Ms. Shayenki Choudhuri, Core Team, HRLN; and Ms. Piyali Bhattacharya, Core Team, HRLN.

Mr. Suprakash Das, Director, TCG, expressed, “I am truly honoured to have participated in the 5th anniversary celebration of the HR Learning Network. Over the past five years, this network has demonstrated remarkable commitment to advancing HR practices and fostering professional growth within the industry. Their dedication to knowledge sharing and continuous improvement is commendable, and I am excited to see the positive impact they will continue to make in the years to come. Congratulations to everyone involved!”

Mr. Somesh Dasgupta, Whole Time Director, India Power, stated, “I am delighted to be a part of the 5-year anniversary celebration of the HR Learning Network. It's inspiring to see the tremendous growth and impact this network has had on the HR community. The dedication to fostering continuous learning and professional development in HR is commendable. Congratulations to the entire team for their outstanding contributions and achievements. I look forward to witnessing even greater accomplishments in the years to come.”

The HR Learning Network is proud of its journey and looks forward to continuing its mission of fostering learning and development in the HR community.

