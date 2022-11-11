HR Tech platform greytHR tops G2's Best HR Products list for 2022 in multiple categories

greytHR, a leading HR & Payroll cloud platform, has earned the Leader badge in 20 categories as part of G2's Fall 2022 list of Best HR Products. Also adjudged as a High Performer in 5 categories, greytHR has earned the 35th spot in G2's Best HR Products for 2022. While this is the first time that greytHR has figured in G2's 2022 list of the Best HR Products.

G2 is the largest and most trusted software marketplace, and figuring in its annual list of Best Software products is a mark of recognition for the featured brands and products. Applying its unique algorithm, G2 arrives at each assessed product's result score after considering various data points compiled from its users, social media, and other online sources. greytHR has been consistently moving up in terms of user reviews, customer satisfaction and market presence within the G2 grid.

Commenting on the performance, Girish Rowjee, Co-founder and CEO of greytHR, said, "We are proud to have been adjudged as a Global leader for Core HR and Workforce Management according to G2 in the Small-Business Asia Regional Grid and the Mid-Market Asia Pacific Regional Grid respectively. greytHR has also ended up ranking brilliantly in 8 sub-categories, including Payroll, Workforce Management and Core HR for Mid-Market and Small-Business users. This recognition is reflective of the huge strides we continue to make in terms of enabling businesses to achieve all-around productivity in their HR and payroll processes and thrive in today's competitive landscape."

Founded over a decade ago to provide automated solutions in the HR domain, greytHR has successfully leveraged Information Technology (IT) solutions to help its clients extract greater employee efficiency while improving their job satisfaction levels. greytHR offers an extensive suite of products catering to organizational needs, including leave & attendance management, HR & payroll processing, an employee self-service (ESS) portal and a mobile app. It even provides professional guidance on the latest HR & Payroll practices through its online platform, greytHR Academy.

