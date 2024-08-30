HR Tech Unicorn Darwinbox elevates its CTO Vineet Singh as Co-Founder

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 30: Darwinbox, a leading global HR tech platform, announces the elevation of Vineet Singh, Chief Technology Officer, to the position of Co-Founder. Vineet's elevation to this role marks a significant milestone in Darwinbox's journey, reflecting his integral contribution to the company's success and product innovation.

Vineet spent the early years of his career as an engineer building products in both consumer and SaaS tech prior to joining Darwinbox. He has played a significant role in architecting Darwinbox as the modern-age HR tech platform that became the youngest and the only Asia-origin HCM product to be recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant globally 3 years ago.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vineet as the fourth co-founder," said Chaitanya Peddi, Co-Founder of Darwinbox. "He has been pivotal in realizing Darwinbox's vision to build a global-standard enterprise tech product from India. He has scaled the platform into a full-fledged HCM suite with 15 modules in just 6 years which is faster than any other enterprise HR tech. He was the first one to join our team back in 2015 and has successfully scaled our engineering and R&D teams into the 400-member strong unit that it is today. Over the years he has played an active role in areas beyond technology to positively impact Darwinbox's growth."

Darwinbox has grown 3X in the last 2 years and is expanding rapidly in new markets such as the US and UK. Rated highest (4.8/5) among HCMs for 1000+ headcount companies by customers on Peer Insights platform, Darwinbox today serves 900+ enterprises and is used by 3 million employees globally.

"Being part of Darwinbox's journey from day one has been incredibly rewarding," said Vineet Singh. "As I step into the role of co-founder, I'm excited to continue driving our technology strategy forward. We will further accelerate our technological innovations, embedding AI as a platform capability to deliver better experience and contextual intelligence to our customers. This is just the beginning, and I'm looking forward to the continuous growth and innovation that lies ahead of us."

Last year, the company partnered with Microsoft to co-innovate future-ready solutions by integrating both ecosystems. Darwinbox has pioneered several industry-first innovations in the past like integration with Microsoft Teams, and the industry's first HR-specific large language model to deliver AI innovations to their customers.

About Darwinbox:

Founded in 2015, Darwinbox is a global HR tech leader that empowers enterprises to better manage their talent with new-age employee experiences and disruptive AI-powered technology. Its cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software caters to an organisation's HR needs across the entire employee lifecycle. Darwinbox is trusted by over 3 million employees from more than 900 enterprises across 130 countries. Darwinbox has been backed by global investors like TCV, Microsoft, Salesforce Ventures, Peak XV, Lightspeed and Endiya Partners among others.

