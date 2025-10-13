HROne Brings 500 Plus HR Leaders Together at PROPEL Delhi to Reclaim HR’s Voice in an AI-First World

New Delhi [India], October 13: HROne, in collaboration with SHRM India as Knowledge Partner and with support from multiple Platinum Sponsors- Courseplay, InstaPe, Mindbox Analytics, Sowaka,SpringVerify hosted the Delhi Chapter of HROne PROPEL. The evening featured a keynote on “Dharma in the Age of Algorithms” by best-selling author Anand Neelakantan and a stand-up set by comedian Atul Khatri, blending deep reflection with lighter moments to keep HR's human voice at the center of the dialogue.

New Delhi, September 19, 2025

HROne, in collaboration with SHRM India as Knowledge Partner, hosted the Delhi Chapter of HROne PROPEL, India's boldest HR leadership stage designed to reposition HR as a strategic, human-centered force. Over 300 HR leaders- CHROs, HRBPs, and people practitioners from across industries gathered to confront the question: In the Age of Algorithms, do HRs still matter?

In the Age of Algorithms, HR's Human Voice Roared at HROne PROPEL

Anand Neelakantan's Signature Talk Bridges Dharma and AI

The best-selling author of the legendary world of Baahubali, Anand Neelakantan reframed HR's choices in a digital-first era through his session “Dharma in the Age of Algorithms: Human Choices in a Digital World.” He reminded leaders that while algorithms calculate, it is humans who must choose, and it is those choices that define culture and meaning at work.

Drawing on epic storytelling, Neelakantan urged HR professionals to see themselves as custodians of organizational dharma — where every policy, every decision, and every trade-off becomes a test of values.

His session set the tone for PROPEL Delhi: that in an AI-driven world, the responsibility of HR goes beyond managing talent to safeguarding fairness, trust, and purpose inside organizations. The audience responded with standing ovations, reflecting how strongly the message resonated with leaders facing the tension between efficiency and empathy.

Atul Khatri's Comic Relief Proves Even HR Deserves a Punchline

Balancing the serious with satirical, stand-up comedian Atul Khatri took the stage to decode corporate life with sharp wit and relatable humor. At PROPEL Delhi, Khatri showed that humor is a leadership tool that eases pressure, strengthens connections, and creates space for more human workplaces.

From Silence to Signal: What HROne PROPEL- Delhi Means for HR's Future

At every stage of HROne PROPEL – Delhi Chapter from Anand Neelakantan's reflections on Dharma in the Age of Algorithms to the unscripted conversations HR leaders shared off stage the message was unmistakable: in a digital world where machines calculate, HR's true power lies in choosing and carrying culture forward.

SHRM's role as Knowledge Partner amplified that message, ensuring that the energy in the room did not end as inspiration but translated into actionable clarity for India's HR leaders.

“At PROPEL Delhi, what stood out to me was how openly HR leaders spoke about the choices only they can make. PROPEL is simply our way of giving HRs the space and the courage to say these things out loud.” — Karan Jain, Founder, HROne

With Delhi, HROne PROPEL now spans 12 cities, 2,500+ attendees, and 70+ featured speakers, making it one of India's most consistent and trusted HR leadership platforms. From Chennai to Hyderabad and now in Delhi again, each edition resists replication bringing new themes that keep the movement alive and relevant.

What sets HROne PROPEL apart is its focus on raw truth: giving HR leaders a microphone to say what they feel, face, and fix before it becomes another algorithmic report.

As HROne continues to build India's simplest, AI-supercharged HCM software, PROPEL carries its parallel mission to remind the world that while technology executes, it is humans who decide. Together, they reflect a unified vision: to elevate HR from a support role to a strategic voice that shapes culture, choices, and the future of work.

About HROne

HROne is the world’s simplest, Al-supercharged HR software-built to empower HR teams to work smarter, faster, and more human. From hire to retire, HROne automates processes across 10+ powerful modules covering recruitment, payroll, performance, attendance, and everything in between-so your HR team can stop chasing tasks and start driving impact.

At the heart of HROne is the One Al Suite-featuring India’s first voice-enabled, execution-first Al Agent. Just say the task, and it’s done. It also brings you InboxForHR , an ROI dashboard, and an award-winning mobile app-designed to cut through everyday HR clutter and give your team valuable time back.

Trusted by 2 000- leading brands and loved by over 10 lakh daily users, HROne has been ranked #1 for Customer Satisfaction in the HCM Software category at G2’s Best Software Awards and as Gartner's Voice of Customer.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor