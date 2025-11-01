HRX and Country Delight Launch 'Mission Protein' to tackle Protein Deficiency in India

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1: HRX, India's leading fitness and active lifestyle brand founded by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, has joined hands with Country Delight - India's largest direct-to-home kitchen essentials platform, to launch Mission Protein - a nationwide initiative aimed at addressing India's growing protein deficiency. The collaboration marks HRX's expansion of its protein nutrition category through a partnership with Country Delight, bringing high-protein dairy products directly to Indian homes.

Research shows that 3 out of 4 Indians do not consume adequate protein, and most remain unaware of their daily requirement. With Mission Protein, HRX and Country Delight aim to bridge this nutritional gap by offering high-protein dairy products and creating awareness around the importance of protein as part of a balanced diet.

Speaking about the initiative, Hrithik Roshan, Founder of HRX, said, "The foundation of fitness is in nourishment and Mission Protein is here to bridge the gap and ensure your daily protein intake is met with. Our partnership with Country Delight is to ensure your health needs are met, right in your homes."

Adding to this, Afsar Zaidi, Founder of HRX, said, "Mission Protein marks an exciting expansion of HRX's purpose of making holistic wellness more accessible. With Country Delight's direct-to-home reach and HRX's commitment to empowering healthier lifestyles, we're building a movement that addresses a real, everyday need."

Speaking about the movement, Mr. Chakradhar Gade, CEO & Co- Founder, Country Delight, said, "Country Delight is built with a single purpose to help India live better. As part of that mission, we are thrilled to partner with HRX to launch Mission Protein India a movement that stands for the belief that protein is for everyone.

Through this collaboration, we are introducing a range of high-protein essentials from milk, dahi, and paneer to bread, batter, eggs, atta, and more ensuring every Indian gets their required natural protein through simple, everyday foods

Mission Protein India - Protein is for ALL

Mission Protein for India: is embarking to make everyone understand that protein is not a luxury, but a necessity for all. And to bring this mission to life, we are proud to announce our powerful partnership with HRX. Together, the Country Delight-HRX Mission Protein is committed to cutting through the confusion ensuring that clean, high-quality protein is no longer complicated, expensive, or out of reach. We're making it simple, pure, and accessible, delivering it straight to homes across India. This is more than an initiative; it's a movement to build a stronger, healthier India, one home at a time

The key differentiator of the product is its purity. It contains no added protein powders, stabilizers, emulsifiers, or artificial ingredients. This clean-label, high-nutrition product delivers 2X (30g) protein per 450ml pack meeting 50% of the daily RDA in just one serving. It's made using advanced natural filtration technology that reduces excess water while preserving the milk's natural nutrients.

Country Delight and HRX have also shared this video, which has garnered over 11 million views so far. Here is the video.

Country Delight's milk undergoes 140+ quality checks from source to home. The company's processing facilities are certified by ISO, USFDA (FSVP-FSMA), and FSSC, aligning with global food safety standards. This product is ideal for fitness-conscious individuals, growing children, working adults, and families that want natural protein without synthetic processing.

Where to order: Country Delight's 'High Protein Cow Milk' is exclusively available on the Country Delight App.

