HSBC elevates its Premier offering to meet growing wealth, health, travel and international needs of affluent Indians

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: HSBC India has unveiled an enhanced HSBC Premier offering, tailored to meet the evolving needs of affluent and globally mobile Indians. This comprehensive proposition delivers solutions across wealth services, elevated health benefits, exclusive travel privileges, and seamless international banking services, reinforcing HSBC's position as the preferred partner for affluent and internationally minded Indians.

* The enhanced HSBC Premier is built on four key pillarswealth, health, travel, and international providing a holistic suite of solutions for globally-minded Indians

The growing global mobility of affluent individuals is reshaping priorities, with a heightened focus on managing wealth and well-being across borders. Affluent Indians are prioritizing investment, financially supporting their families, and saving for personal well-being1. In wealth, for instance, affluent Indians are actively engaged in managing their portfolio and are open to exploring newer opportunities. Currently, their portfolios are dominated by managed investments such as mutual funds, stocks, and gold. However, over the next 12 months, many plan to diversify into alternative investments and managed solutions, including multi-asset strategies1.

HSBC Premier: More than just a bank account

The enhanced HSBC Premier offering is built on four key pillarswealth, health, travel, and internationalproviding a holistic suite of solutions for the modern, globally-minded Indians. From expert wealth services and exclusive health privileges to seamless international connectivity and travel benefits, HSBC Premier empowers customers to grow, protect, and enjoy their wealth while prioritizing their well-being.

Whether it's accessing global investment opportunities, enjoying elevated healthcare services, or benefiting from exclusive privileges across time zones, the enhanced HSBC Premier highlights its commitment to delivering a banking experience that goes beyond the ordinary.

On the wealth front, clients can grow and manage their portfolios with global expertise, including access to foreign currency accounts and deposits, wide range of wealth products as well as global investment solutions through referrals to GIFT City.

For health, HSBC Premier provides elevated care with priority access to healthcare services, including second opinions, mental health counseling, and even pet care, alongside wellness benefits like workshops with celebrity coaches, luxury retreat packages, and online fitness programs.

Travel privileges include accelerated rewards on travel-related spends, unlimited lounge access and global lifestyle perks.

HSBC Premier ensures seamless global connectivity with access to its international banking network, multi-currency accounts, and cross-border investment opportunities, making it a truly global banking experience.

Commenting on the enhanced HSBC Premier, Sandeep Batra, Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India, said: "HSBC Premier is more than just a bank accountit's a trusted partner that supports our customers at every stage of their journey. With an expansive array of offerings, we are strategically positioned to help our customers grow, protect, and preserve their wealth for generations. The enhanced HSBC Premier highlights our dedication to delivering a banking experience that aligns with the dynamic lifestyles of its customers, blending global expertise with local insights to create a truly differentiated offering."

To mark the launch of the enhanced HSBC Premier offering, the bank has also introduced a new campaign featuring Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan. The campaign, centered around a captivating 60-second commercial, highlights HSBC's commitment to address the evolving needs of affluent and internationally mobile Indians.

Video link: https://youtu.be/VH8-PN6SxpM?si=ZlA7odf2gX6STxP2

Notes to the editor

1 HSBC Quality of Life Report 2025

HSBC India

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited in India offers a full range of banking and financial services through 26 branches across 14 cities.

HSBC is one of India's leading financial services groups, with around 44,000 employees in its banking, investment banking and capital markets, asset management, insurance, software development and global resourcing operations in the country. It is a leading custodian in India. The Bank is at the forefront in arranging deals for Indian companies investing overseas and foreign investments into the country.

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 57 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,214bn at 30 June 2025, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor