HSBC India launches “Swachh Sankalp” along with The Social Lab (TSL) and United Way Mumbai (UWM)

HSBC India, in collaboration with The Social Lab (TSL) and United Way Mumbai (UWM), today announced the launch of “Swachh Sankalp” in the vibrant markets of Kotla Mubarakpur, New Delhi. The project focused on Waste Management and bringing about a behavioral change in the community, was inaugurated by Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, Hon'ble Minister of State, Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Culture of India at the Block Community Center, Kotla Mubarakpur. The launch marked a pivotal step towards revolutionizing waste management in the area and reinforces HSBC India's commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable environment.

Also present at the launch were Shri Atul Bagai ( Country Head- UNEP), Shri Chand Kaushil (Head- UNOV), Smt. Aloka Majumdar (Managing Director, Global Head of Philanthropy & Head of Sustainability – HSBC India), Shri Adil Ghadiali (Senior Vice President – HSBC India), Shri Sahil Arora (CEO – TSL), Smt. Apoorva Sharma (Director – TSL Foundation), Shri Adesh Gupta (Director, Advisory Board – TSL Foundation), Shri George Aikara (CEO – UWM), Shri Ajay Govale (Vice President, Community Impact – UWM), Smt. Prachi Nautiyal (Vice President, Corporate Partnerships – UWM).

Project Swachh Sankalp aims to raise awareness among citizens and shopkeepers about responsible waste management practices, with focus on recycling. The project focuses on two key aspects – collection of waste from households and shops with a dedicated mobile collection van and recycling it thereafter, and two, creating awareness amongst the community through various behavior change activities such as nukkad nataks, Swachhta Mela, Clean Mohalla competition, mobilization of green warriors from local communities etc.

The waste collected through the project is recycled to create street furniture like benches and chairs that will be installed at prominent locations across the National Capital. This not only promotes sustainable practices but also fosters a circular economy that aligns with the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Appreciating the initiative, Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi said, “By launching ‘Swachh Sankalp’ in Kotla Mubarakpur today, we are not just managing plastic waste; we are also fostering a sense of responsibility and community well-being. This initiative, aligned with Swachh Bharat and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, demonstrates that every action, no matter how small, contributes to a cleaner, greener future. The ‘Swachh Sankalp’ project is not merely about plastic waste management; it is a holistic approach to transform behaviors and create a sustainable model for the future. By incorporating innovative solutions and community engagement, this initiative sets a benchmark for other regions to follow. I extend my gratitude to HSBC India, The Social Lab, and United Way Mumbai for spearheading this noble cause and contributing to the broader vision of a cleaner and more sustainable India.

The recycled plastic waste being utilized to create street furniture is a testament to the circular economy in action. This not only addresses the immediate issue of plastic waste but also promotes sustainable practices and contributes to the global Sustainable Development Goals. I encourage the community of Kotla Mubarakpur to actively participate in and support ‘Swachh Sankalp,’ as it is a collective effort that will undoubtedly lead to a positive impact on the environment and quality of life for all.”

Speaking on the occasion Smt. Aloka Majumdar, MD, Global Head of Philanthropy and Head of Sustainability – India, HSBC, said, “We need collective action to address the problem of solid waste management. Behavioural changes and community sensitization that leads to source segregation is the foundation for managing solid waste. We are delighted to partner with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, United Way of Mumbai, TSL and the Kotla Mubarakpur Market Association to demonstrate a model for effectively managing solid waste in our cities. We look forward to creating impactful outcomes that will realize the goals of Swachh Bharat Mission.”

Commenting on the occasion, Shri Atul Bagai, Country Head- United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) mentioned, “Reducing the use of plastics at the individual level, segregating waste at the household and recycling waste at the community level can go a long way in addressing the problem of waste management – small but concrete changes today could lead to a sustainable tomorrow.”

Shri Chand Kaushal, Head – Technology Innovation Hub, United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV) said “Innovation and technology can lead to transformational changes needed urgently to address the problem of plastic waste management by turning challenges into opportunities and paving the way towards a sustainable tomorrow. At the United Nations we are committed and willing to offer indigenous and local solutions that can lead the transformation.”

Shri Sahil Arora, CEO-TSL said “We are extremely proud to partner with HSBC India and UWM on this noble initiative, revolutionizing waste management, Swachh Sankalp is a beam of sustainability. Through innovation and commitment, we’re turning today’s refuse into tomorrow’s resources, forging a cleaner, greener future for our planet. We urge our communities to join us on this transformative journey towards a waste-free world.”

Shri Adesh Gupta, Director Advisory Board, TSL said “Empowering communities to protect our environment begins at the individual level. We are grateful to HSBC for this initiative and the local administration and elected officials including the hon'ble Minister, Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi for their support and guidance.

